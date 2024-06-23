Horse Week: A terrific treble for jockey Billy Lee at Down Royal Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

THE very strongly supported Shamrock Breeze turned the opening two-year-old sprint maiden at Down Royal into a sole performance being smart away and making all to win very easily.

The winner, with Billy Lee aboard, was making her debut for trainer Jack Davidson having previously been trained by Ado Mc Guinness and never saw another runner showing the benefit of her two previous placed efforts.

Lee said: “She broke grand and Jack had told me not to disappoint her. She loved the fast ground and when I gave her a kick she went clear and always I knew she was going to be hard to pass.

“A black type race would be possible next time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She’s Quality took the victory in the second race under WJ (Billy) Lee, his second win of the day. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.

The trainer and jockey quickly doubled up in the fillies sprint handicap. The winner caught the eye running downhill and settled behind the leaders when asked at the furlong mark proved a different class too rivals having run in group 1 company last year.

Lee said: “She’s a filly with loads of class and was in a different league to the rest today. That run will have done her confidence a world of good.”

The Diego Dias trained Comin Comin with Gavin Ryan in saddle despite a very wide draw was quickly got on the rail by the jockey and made all to land the three year old sprint handicap.

Ryan said: “There was a lot of pace and luckily I was able to get onto the rail.

KEKE took the win in the fourth under WJ (Billy) Lee, making it three wins for the jockey. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.

“He got lonely in front in the closing stages.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Edward Lynam trained Keke claimed the all age sprint handicap supplying jockey Billy Lee with a treble on the night.

Despite slowly away, and only seventh with a furlong to run, the son of Dandy Man colt kept on best passing horses to score by a neck at the line from the ever prominent Cuban Grey.

Lynam said: “He’s not the easiest horse to train but was good this evening and this wouldn't be the simplest track to ride this lad on.

Comein Comein took the win in the WillWeGo.com handicap under Gavin Ryan. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.

“I would love to try him over six furlongs. He's just not the brightest horse in the world.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iowntheball, owned and trained by veteran trainer Kevin Prendergast, won the two-year-old maiden over seven furlongs with Gary Halpin steering with the form of his debut effort having been endorsed the previous evening when the runner-up scored at Leopardstown.

The winner was settled just behind the leaders before leading a furlong from home under a hands and heels ride from Gary Halpin readily disposing of rivals.

Halpin said: “I have a long association with Kevin as he was my first boss. This horse is open to a lot of improvement.”

Wesley Joyce rode Red Heel to victory in the penultimate race of day 1. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.

The Mick Mulvany trained Red Heel made all to win the all age seven furlong handicap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smartly away the filly has returned to her original trainer and had jockey Wesley Joyce aboard who sustained very serious injuries on the filly two years ago at the Galway Festival.

The favourite Giuseppe Cassioli finished runner-up having been in the rear for most of the contest.

Mulvany said: “That’s special as Wesley got that fall off her at the Galway Festival.

“She came back to me this year and I think my smaller place with the gallop beside suits her better than the Curragh that’s massive. The last day at Gowran I got it all wrong.

!Hopefully it’s onwards and upwards for the pair of them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shamrock Breeze wins the first, ridden by WJ (Billy) Lee. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.

Joyce added: “It wasn’t her fault at Galway and I ride her out every day and know not to hit her with stick. I gained four/five lengths out of the stalls.”

The Kevin Smith trained Blue Wood was another to make all on the night supplying Wesley Joyce with a double.

The first trio home were always to the fore throughout the race in the same order while the locally trained favourite Hijo De La Luna failed to get a clear run in the closing stages.