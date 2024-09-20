Horse Week: Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre hosts showjumping and derby day
A lovely relaxing day was had by all.
Anna from Black Horse Photography was there capturing all the action - photographs can be purchased via the following link: https://blackhorsephotography.shootproof.com/gallery/25434936
Results were as follows.
X-Poles - Clear Rounds:
Isla Quinn & Millie.
50cm - Clear Rounds:
Aimee Quinn & Millie.
70cm Showjumping:
1.Claire Roulston & Jack.
70cm Derby:
1. Zahrah Zahoor-Ali & Skye.
80cm Derby:
1. Lisa Napier & Carisma; 2. Lynne Forbes & Olly; 3. Joanna Tarasewicz; 4. Jane Bruce & Minnie The Minx.
80cm Showjumping:
1. Caroline Crossin & Romie; 2. Jane Bruce & Minnie The Minx; 3.Holly Savage & George; 4.Victoria Mullan & Sam.
90cm Showjumping:
1. Emma Wallace & Sandi; 2. Caroline Crossin & Romie; 3. Megan Hamill & Chillintheair.
90cm Derby:
1. Emily Morris & Buddy; 2. Jim Mcshane & Denzil; 3. Nicola Jellie & Willow; 4. Michael Mcgaffin & Sox.
1m Showjumping:
1. Emma Wallace & Sandi; 2.Victoria Mullan & Ralph; 3.Victoria Mullan & Max.