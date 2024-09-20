Horse Week: Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre hosts showjumping and derby day

A SHOWJUMPING and derby day was held at Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre, Comber, on September 15.

A lovely relaxing day was had by all.

Anna from Black Horse Photography was there capturing all the action - photographs can be purchased via the following link: https://blackhorsephotography.shootproof.com/gallery/25434936

Results were as follows.

Michael McGaffin and Sox. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Michael McGaffin and Sox. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
X-Poles - Clear Rounds:

Isla Quinn & Millie.

50cm - Clear Rounds:

Aimee Quinn & Millie.

Lisa Napier and Carisma. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Lisa Napier and Carisma. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
70cm Showjumping:

1.Claire Roulston & Jack.

70cm Derby:

1. Zahrah Zahoor-Ali & Skye.

Lynne Forbes and Olly. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Lynne Forbes and Olly. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
80cm Derby:

1. Lisa Napier & Carisma; 2. Lynne Forbes & Olly; 3. Joanna Tarasewicz; 4. Jane Bruce & Minnie The Minx.

80cm Showjumping:

1. Caroline Crossin & Romie; 2. Jane Bruce & Minnie The Minx; 3.Holly Savage & George; 4.Victoria Mullan & Sam.

Isla Quinn (on foot) Aimee Quinn and Millie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Isla Quinn (on foot) Aimee Quinn and Millie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
90cm Showjumping:

1. Emma Wallace & Sandi; 2. Caroline Crossin & Romie; 3. Megan Hamill & Chillintheair.

90cm Derby:

1. Emily Morris & Buddy; 2. Jim Mcshane & Denzil; 3. Nicola Jellie & Willow; 4. Michael Mcgaffin & Sox.

1m Showjumping:

1. Emma Wallace & Sandi; 2.Victoria Mullan & Ralph; 3.Victoria Mullan & Max.

