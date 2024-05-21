Horse Week: Ballymoney rider Rihanna Wylie in top form at Connell Hill training show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SATURDAY 18 May saw competitors travel to Connell Hill in Randalstown to compete at the Saturday training show.

The 50cm class, kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian, saw junior rider Caraig McLarnon compete on his pony Aura.

Next up came Molly Ferguson on Honey in the 60cm class, beating mum Stacy Ferguson into first place.

There was some great riding in the 70cm class with Kim Fields on Milo, Carly Louise on Harry and Holly Surgeoner on Dutchess tie for joint first place.

Hollie Surgenor jumping Duchess. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Rihanna Wylie rode with great skill to achieve two lovely double clear rounds on her pony Bessie in the 80s and 90cm classes.

Followed closely by Irene McGookin on Jasper and Deborah Palmer on GiGi.

The 90cm class proved very popular as usual, with Alison McLean on Shi, Tricia Huges on Pippin and RiahanBAne Wylie on Bessie taking home the red rosettes.

Jumping a challenging course ahead saw Katie Rea on Buddy taking first place in the 1m, Darragh Murphy on Justin taking second and Alison McLean taking third.

Chloe Baxter jumping DeeDee. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

A strong class of riders in the 1.10m saw Katie Rea on Buddy, Darragh Murphy on her second mount Lexi, and Jodie Creighton on Lady all gave a super performance.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit all levels. There is always a friendly and welcome atmosphere.

The next date of Connell Hill’s unregistered jumping is this Saturday 25 May, at 10am.

Entries are taken on the day. All details can be found on Gillian Creighton/and Connell Hill Facebook pages.

Kim Fields jumping Milo. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Everyone is very welcome.

Results (Saturday 18 May)

Class 1 - 50cm:

Caraig McLarnon, Aura.

Carly Louise jumping Harry. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Class 2 - 60cm:

Molly Ferguson, Honey; Caraig McLarnon, Aura; Ella Blair, Ronan; Stacey Ferguson, Lady; Dean Cotton, Nala.

Class 3 - 70cm:

Kim Fields, Milo; Carly Louse, Harry; Holly Surgeoner, Dutchess; Ella Blair; Ronan; Stacey Ferguson, Lady; Molly Ferguson, Honey; Niamh Duncan, Flossy.

Class 4 - 80cm:

Rihanna Wylie, Bessie; Irene McGookin, Jasper; Deborah Palmer, GiGi; Aileen Feeney, Budna; Carly Louise, Harry; Emma Hoy, Bounty.

Carraig McLarnon jumping Aura. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Class 5 - 90cm:

Rihanna Whylie, Bessie; Alison McLean, Shi; Tricia Hughes, Pippin; Jessica Simpson, Connie; Chloe Baxter, DeeDee; Deborah Palmer, GiGi; Darragh Murphy, Justin.

Class 6 - 1m:

Katie Rea, Buddy; Darragh Murphy, Justin; Alison McLean, Shi; Leah Wylie, Shadow.

Class 7 - 1.10m: