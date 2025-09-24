Horse Week: BetVictor expands Northern Ireland sporting portfolio with Down Royal sponsorship

BetVictor has been unveiled as the new title sponsor of Down Royal’s prestigious November Festival of Racing, including the iconic Grade One Champion Chase.

This partnership injects fresh energy into the Festival, reinforcing its status as one of Ireland’s premier sporting events while highlighting BetVictor’s role as a key supporter of elite sport in the region.

Taking place on Friday 31 October and Saturday 1 November, the BetVictor Festival of Racing marks the official start of Northern Ireland’s National Hunt season and promises two days of unmissable action on and off the track.

Already a major supporter of Northern Ireland sport through its headline sponsorship of the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open Snooker (19th-26th October at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall) and its backing of the World Cup of Darts, the company is now extending its commitment by partnering with Down Royal’s flagship Festival.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse and Sam Boswell, Head of Sponsorship & Media for BetVictor.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal Racecourse, said: “BetVictor joining us as headline sponsor for the November Festival and the Grade One Champion Chase brings fresh energy and a new dynamic to our most prestigious fixture. Their growing presence across Northern Ireland sport aligns perfectly with our ambition to deliver a top-class event.

“The November Festival has always celebrated excellence – from iconic horses on the track to the style and spectacle of Ladies Day – and with BetVictor on board, we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for racegoers this year.”

Sam Boswell, Head of Sponsorship and Media for BetVictor, added: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring Down Royal’s two-day National Hunt meeting, which for us and our customers really marks the start of the jumps season. It’s always a special fixture in the racing calendar and gives us all the chance to see some big-name horses make their seasonal returns.

“This year we are excited to elevate the occasion by embracing our strong connection to Northern Ireland. Just a week before, we’ll be at the Waterfront in Belfast for the Northern Ireland Open Snooker event, and of course we are also proud sponsors of the World Cup of Darts which was won in style by Northern Ireland's Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney. To be able to bring these sporting connections together alongside such a prestigious racing event is something we are really excited about.”

With a prize fund of more than €440,000 across the two days, the BetVictor Festival of Racing is set to attract the best horses, trainers and jockeys from across Ireland and the UK. The Festival will also see the return of Ladies Day on Saturday 1st November, bringing fashion, glamour and entertainment alongside top-class racing.

Tickets are on sale now at www.downroyal.com. General admission is £20, with free entry for children under 14.