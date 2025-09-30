Horse Week: Connell Hill Charity Show lands vital funds for NI Air Ambulance and Motor Neurone Disease

THE equestrian people of Northern Ireland came together this weekend, with kindness and compassion to support the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and Motor Neurone Disease.

This unforgettable day could not have been possible without the support and generosity of competitors, their family and friends, local business sponsorship, the event organisers and everyone who helped in any way.

Hosted by Connell Hill Equestrian in Randalstown, a staggering £4,280 was raised by way of 100 entries, donations, sponsorship and raffle ticket sales. Many weeks of hard work and dedication behind the scenes saw a special family at the core of this event, raising funds, securing sponsorship, bringing in the prizes, selling raffle tickets, and much more – the Feeney family of Yellowfield Stables.

One year ago Aileen Feeney was running a successful horse business, riding and competing up to 10 horses at any one time. Sadly, Aileen has now had to give up her passion and riding horses due to Motor Neurone.

Patricia Feeney Hughes, Aileen Feeney, Niamh Duncan and Hannah Schnell from Yellowfield Stables.

Aileen’s first symptoms started in her hand and arm. Over time the disease spreads to other parts of the body eventually leaving you paralysed and unable to speak.

Motor neurone disease affects the brain and nerves. Symptoms include muscle weakness, twitches, slurred speech and difficulty swallowing. There is currently no cure for this disease.

More awareness for Motor Neuron Disease is needed due to the fact it is becoming more common, especially in the sports and equine industry. Vital fundraising is needed to research and develop a cure and more information is available on the Feeney family’s Facebook pages, Go Fund Me page, on TikTok one arm challenge and all social media platforms, so please support them in this incredibly worthwhile fight against it.

This successful fundraising event also secured funds for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, who rely entirely on public funding and local business support in order to operate. Every sport comes with the risk of serious or life-threatening injury and Northern Ireland is very fortunate to have these incredible and dedicated people in the region.

Organisers wish to say a huge thank you to each and every one who helped in any way, for your generosity and kindness in raising vital funds for these two incredible causes.

Charity Raffle Sponsors:Dunamoy Cottages & Spa Voucher; Dunamoy Cottages & Spa (Tearoom) Voucher; Hofmag Equine Care Vouchers; Connell Hill Equestrian Jodie Creighton lesson; Mackenzies Equestrian Lesson Voucher; Mackenzies Arena Voucher; Gleno Valley Stables Voucher; Upper Crust- Larne Voucher; Alex Magill (Shek Hair) Voucher; Stove Voucher; Halfway House Hotel Voucher; Trish Roger’s Originals Chopping board and serving board; EMC Clipping Services Voucher; House of Beauty by Katie Voucher; Inver Garden Centre Voucher;Harry Marshall Voucher; Lucca Stubington Sweetwall Eventing; J&R Fuels Voucher; Gleno arena hire; Lucca Stubington Voucher; Mcfarlanes, Beauty Hamper; Jimmy Choo Rose Purfum for Women; Equiform Goodie Bags; Maxavita Tubs; Beauty hamper anti age; Jackson’s Butchers Bakery & Coffee Shop Vouchers; Fryday’s Portglenone Vouchers; Crosskeys Meats Voucher; Causeway & Glens Riding Club, Olvossa Horse Rug; Cambium Tree Care, Firewood Voucher; Signed picture from Laura Collett; Glebe Beamer; Glebe treadmill; Peter Steele pictures; Glenarm Castle; Benson Boone; Tom Odeli.

The opening class saw the day unfold with close to 20 combinations of cross-pole riders setting off in colour and style, jumping for fun and taking home the ribbons, medals and treats! A very deserving junior rider Sorcha Maher on her pony Angel was awarded the prestigious Memorial Endeavour Cup for achievement, presented by Irene McGookin in memory of her late mother and father. The Marshall Siblings Jackson and Maisie were presented with trophies for the best turned out in their class.

The morning’s excitement saw competitors in the next class securing rosettes and vouchers for a very capable performance as they jumped around the 50s track. The 60 and 70cm classes took on a whole new meaning as the number of entries placed in the first three hours realised a target that broke the £1,000 barrier in entry fees alone, and must be attributed to the sheer generosity of all competitors travelling from near and far who give up their time on Saturday morning to take part in this very worthwhile event. As the heavens opened very few were deterred by the rain, and patience paid off as the skies cleared for the afternoon ahead.

The clocks were set as the 80cm riders prepared to jump. The class was hotly contested by young rider Jolie Dalton on “Denver” collecting the prize money for first place in the fastest time in 30.57 seconds. Next in line was Carla Dolan on Gallo taking the ribbons and prize money for second place, and third went to Frankie Keeley on Lady. Ballymoney rider Rihanna Wylie took her place in the winning line up also, with a well-deserved fourth place on “Bessie”, and went on the receive a trophy for best turned out in her class also. The best turned out horse and rider in the 90s was Mya Morrison and Reeva, the 1m class was Leah Wylie on Lylia, and the 1.10m was a very deserving Alana Lavery on Lucy.

Winning the 90cm class was Mya Morrison who cut a super time of 26.24 seconds on Reeva, with Caitlin Foster Ziggy going on to take a close second. Another win secured by Jolie Dalton taking third place, this time on Wilma Farquher’s eight-year-mare Melody, and taking fourth place on her first mount Denver.

The 1m class saw Frankie Keeley take top spot on her second horse “Dan”. Second place went to Alana Lavery on Lucy followed very closely by Mya Morrison battling it out for a super close third place in their respective times of 27.00 and 27.47 seconds! Fourth place went to Lorraine Lyttle on Archie in a time of 28.47.

Setting the bar high in the 1.10m class was Ian Moore taking his two horses into first and second place in a time of 27.26 and 28.44 with Jodie Creighton hot on his heels going into third in a very competitive time of 28.98!

As the tables turned Jodie Creighton took the honours on Poppy in the 1.20m pushing Ian Moore into second and third in the final class of the day.

RESULTS

X-Poles

Endeavour Cup Sorcha Maher on Angel; Best turned out trophies Jackson and Maggie Marshall on Hollyoaks Star.

Lucy Maybin, Ash; Saoirse Lily, Pickalo; Weston Connor, Pickalo; Caitlin Foster, Benny; Lucy Maybin, Piccalo; Anna Gordon, Lily; Lacey Nickel, Lily; Elsie Crawford, Biscuit; Liam Wallace, Lilly; Ruby Will, Ben; Ruby Will, Benny; Dolcie Moore, Gucci; Amelia Forbes, Bobo, Amelia Forbes, Prince George; Maggie May, Sparky; Sorcha Maher, Angel; Maggie Marshall; Hollyoak Star; Jackson Marshall, Hollyoak, Star.

50cm

Mia Connor, Piccalo; Heidi Gordon, Lilly; Ollie Foster, Bobby; Elsie Crawford, Biscuit; Masie Walace, Jigsaw; Adalyn Wallace, Lily, Jessica Simms, Bell; Rosie Stewart, Summer; Amelia Forbes, Prince George; Sorcha Maher, Angel; Hanna MCammond,Lacy; Bobby Canning, Moon; Molly Robinson, Cosie; Rihana Anderson, Bell; Renecca Milliken, Leo; Millie Davidson, Oreo; Lucy Donaghy, Zoie.

60cm

Lily Crawford, Biscuit; Lilly Crawford, Wilbur, Lily Crawford, Dolly; Jessica Simms, Bell; Martina Thomas, Simon; Mollie Robinson, Cassie; Lucy Donaghy, Daisy; Lindsay Cunningham, Charlie; Clodagh Floyd, Donny; Katrina Magill, Tilly; Lucy McAteer, Bluebell; Rihanna Anderson, Bell; Jessica Park, Sally; Grace Hancock, Ginger; A Forbes, Goldie; G Lee, Winnie.

70cm

Lily Crawford, Biscuit; Lilly Crawford, Wilbur, Lily Crawford, Dolly; Pat McGarry, Freya; Clodagh Floyd, Donny; Katrina Magill, Tilly; Annabel Manson, Milan; Jessica Park, Sally; Jake Ross, Digger; Amy Freu, Robin in the Hood; Grace Hancock, Blue; Bree Rutledge, Jewel; Carla Dolan, Joey; Frankie Dempsey.

80cm

Placed 1st Jolie Dalton, Denver; 2nd Carla Dolan, Gallo; 3rd Frankie Keeley, Lady; 4th Rihanna Wylie, Bessie.

90cm

Placed 1st Mya Morrison, Reeve; 2nd Caitlin Foster, Ziggy; 3rd Jolie Dalton, Melody; 4th Jolie Dalton, Denver.

1m

Placed 1st Frankie Keeley, Dan; 2nd Alana Lavery, Lucy; 3rd Mya Morrison, Reeva; 4th Lorraine Lyttle, Archie.

1.10m

Placed 1st Ian Moore, Galaxy; 2nd Ian Moore, Lamiro; 3rd Jodie Creighton, Poppy Flashback.

1.20m

Placed 1st Jodie Creighton, Poppy Flashback; 2nd Ian Moore, Galaxy; 3rd Ian Moore, Lamiro.

Connell Hill training shows will resume again on Saturday, October 11, starting at 10am. The day starts with the popular cross-poles class (assisted/unassisted), and kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian whereby all competitors competing in this class will receive lovely red rosettes just for taking part.

Classes from cross-poles up to 1.20/1.30cm. Entries on the day at £12.

All details can be found on Gillian Creighton or Connell Hill Facebook pages.

Be sure to go along and join them next Saturday – everyone is very welcome.