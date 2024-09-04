Horse Week: ​Dublin delight for Pennans Lola May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​MANY are still on cloud nine following the RDS Dublin Horse Show 2024, including local woman Penny McClean.

Penny’s lightweight cob winner – Pennans Lola May – went on to take the champion cob title at this year’s show.

This four-year-old cob is produced and ridden by Armagh native Katie Crozier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unbelievably, Dublin was only Pennans Lola May’s fourth show!

Prizes are presented to Penanns Lola may ridden by Katie Crozier at Dublin Horse Show. (Pic supplied)

Penny explained: “We took her to Dublin just to have fun but it was unbelievable how she went round the ring.

"She has a super temperament and just loves the attention!

“She gave the judge a super ride on the day.”

Penny was full of praise for Katie who has “turned Lola inside out in a short time since having her”.

Penanns Lola May won the cob championship at Dublin ridden by Katie Crozier. (Pic supplied)

Katie had a busy time at this year’s Dublin Horse Show. She rode her own four-year-old Darrowby Cougar and, after winning champion small hunter at this year’s Balmoral Show, finished an impressive second in the intermediate show hunter at Dublin. Penny and Katie are now looking forward to next season with these two incredible horses following these successes.

For now, they are enjoying their well-earned holidays!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the 149th RDS Dublin Horse Show came to a close, CEO Liam Kavanagh confirmed that planning is already underway for the 150th RDS Dublin Horse Show in 2025 (August 6-10), which will truly be a national milestone for this world-renowned event.

This year, over 1,600 horses and ponies competed in more than 165 classes and competitions at the show.