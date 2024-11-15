Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Between the cold, the wet, and those long dark evenings, even the most dedicated rider can feel their motivation slipping in winter.

But your horse still needs exercise and attention, and if you’re aiming to bring home some trophies next season, you can't afford to take your foot off the pedal — or, rather, out of the stirrups — until spring rolls around.

Now that the clocks have gone back and winter’s settling in, equestrian media brand Horse & Country has shared their top tips for keeping your horse active through the season, so you’ll both be ready to hit the ground running come spring.

Motivate yourself

If you’re lacking motivation to get out there, you're unlikely to stick to a schedule. That’s why it’s so important to find ways to keep yourself fired up and on track — even when the weather seems determined to make you stay inside.

No one loves being cold and wet, so invest in quality winter riding gear that will keep out the elements as much as possible, such as merino base layers, cosy helmet liners, and insulated water-resistant gloves. Pocket hand warmers can be a real game-changer on those especially frosty days.

It can also be helpful to set a few clear, achievable goals. Signing up for a winter event or show gives you something concrete to work towards, helping keep your momentum. And if you feel your routine is getting stale, booking a few lessons or masterclasses can be a great way to shake things up and reignite your enthusiasm. Just keep things realistic, considering the winter weather and time frame.

Finally, why not team up with a friend? Having someone to ride with will help you both stay accountable and can make those lonely winter rides a lot more fun and sociable.

Assess your horse's condition

What kind of shape is your horse in? Your first step should be a check-up with both your equine vet and trainer. They can assess your horse's overall body condition and fitness to help determine if they’re ready to stay in full work or could benefit from a lighter workload or even a break.

Your vet and trainer can also guide you on adjusting your horse’s diet for winter, factoring in the colder weather, reduced grazing, and the extra energy needed for exercise. It can be a balancing act, but remember, it’s normal for your horse to slim down a bit before the lush spring grass arrives. In fact, many horses who are good doers will actually benefit from shedding some of that summer weight gain.

If your horse is shod it’s worth chatting with your farrier about winter-friendly shoeing options to suit the type of work your horse will be in.

Warming up

Warming up your horse’s muscles (and your own!) is always important — but in winter, it’s crucial. Skipping a proper warm-up not only raises the risk of injury but also means your horse won’t be performing at their best. Winter training calls for extra warm-up time, so consider adding a few more stretches or some lunging to ensure they’re fully ready. A longer warm-up also helps your horse settle into the training session, which can be especially helpful if they’re feeling fresh or spooky with that pent-up winter energy.

Find suitable places to train in bad weather

For many riders, winter’s biggest challenge is simply the state of the ground. Last winter's record rainfall made finding dry routes very difficult, to the frustration of many riders across the UK.

To avoid getting caught out this year, try to find rain-proof alternatives before the weather turns. Arena riding is always a safe bet, and combining it with a few professional lessons can make it even more worthwhile. Roads and country lanes can also work, as long as conditions aren’t icy. You could also reach out to your equestrian circle for off-the-beaten-path routes — someone might know of hidden spots that stay relatively dry even in wet weather.

If you're lucky enough to live near a secluded sandy beach, why not consider taking your horse to the coast? Not only will the ground be better, but it makes for a stunning ride that's sure to revive your motivation, too.

Adapt your training to the season

Even with the best-laid plans, it's not always possible to get in the saddle for a strenuous training session if the weather has other ideas. But any exercise is better than none, even if it's low intensity. Keeping things “little and often” will still help to maintain your horse’s fitness and prevent you both from slipping into a winter slump.

If cold or wet weather strikes, don't be afraid to scale back your plans and focus on some simple in-hand conditioning work, instead. Walking in-hand, lunging and pole work are all excellent ways to exercise your horse between proper rides. Even a quick 20 minutes can make a noticeable difference if you're consistent.

Winter is also the perfect time to work on your horse’s core and foundation strength. These exercises are ideal because they don’t require tacking up or even leaving the stables. Get into the habit of doing a few quick stretches or walking exercises between rug changes and before turnout. These little routines can really add up over time, and provide an extra moment of bonding and connection between you and your horse during the doldrums of winter.

Know your limits

While sticking with a winter routine is important, it’s just as essential to stay realistic. Most riders simply can’t keep up the same level of work they manage in warmer months, and that’s okay. A little downtime can actually do your horse a world of good, especially if they’ve had a busy summer in work. So, be kind to yourself and your horse and be sure to plan in some breaks throughout the season.

Also, be ready to adapt on the fly. If it’s bitterly cold, pouring with rain, or if either of you seem to need a breather, don’t hesitate to postpone a session or even take a week off. It’s far better to play it safe than to push through and risk an injury that could set you back months. Instead, use these moments to strengthen your bond in other ways, like grooming, offering treats, or just enjoying each other’s company in the yard or stable. Sometimes, a little quality time is all you both need.

Winter brings its own set of challenges for both riders and horses, but with a positive mindset and a balanced routine that includes both work and rest, you can keep making progress even through the coldest months. Happy winter riding!

Sarita Linck, Marketing Assistant at Horse & Country, commented: “Even when you can't get out in the saddle, there's still a lot to learn. The winter provides a great opportunity to cosy up and watch your favourite equestrian shows and series, or read up on the latest riding techniques and horse care tips. You can also gain new knowledge by watching some online masterclasses and training videos. The internet is a treasure trove of knowledge, so make the most of it while you're cooped up indoors.

“Your horse will no doubt be spending more time than usual in the stable and yard over the coming months, so now is a great time to improve their environment.

“Lift rubber mats and rinse the floors, power wash the walls and doors, and get rid of any lingering dust and mould.

“This will keep your horse's respiratory system healthy. You can also stock up on lots of nice winter bedding — ideally, something that is low dust, absorbent, and encourages your horse to lie down. They'll no doubt appreciate having a clean, warm, and cosy home this winter.”