Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

THIRTY-year-old Ian Cassells from Newcastle, Co Dublin, had an early start and a very busy day at Loughanmore on Saturday with five rides spread amongst the three EI 115 classes.

However, he had plenty to celebrate on the way home as he won all three classes and took two third placings which was no small feat in the pool of talented runners.

The weather gods were certainly on side for once as the bright sunshine served to show the fabulous 17th century demesne off to maximum effect.The show jumping and start of cross country took place in full view of the magnificent house which provided a photographer’s paradise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extensive acreage of the estate allowed for five top class galloping courses, designed by Adam Stevenson, which provided plenty of technical challenges across the board including many thrills and spills.

Katie McKee and Waterpaint took the red rosette in EI90(Amateur) at Loughanmore. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

The EI115 Advanced class, where riders complete an Advanced Dressage test and show jump at 1.20m but do the cross country at 1.15m, had nine starters with eight completions.

FEI Dressage Judge, Joanne Jarden, reserved her top marks for Ian Cassells, riding Master Point, an 11-year-old gelding by Pointilliste, bred and still owned by a syndicate of Bridget and Brian McGing and Ian Cassells.

They led from the outset and, despite lowering a coloured pole, finished with a 13-point advantage over second placed Declan Cullen riding Ultimate Quality, a 10-year-old gelding sired by OBOS Quality. Declan had two horses in the class and picked up a fourth placing with Seavaghan Ash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The EI 115 Open class of seven starters saw Ian Cassells take the win with Millridge Athos, an eight-year-old gelding owned by Gerry Leahy and sired by the Thoroughbred stallion, Grand Gayle.

Suzanne Hagan and Karolita O came 2nd in Loughanmore's EI115(Open) class. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

They moved up one spot from dressage after the early leader, Suzanne Hagan and Karolita O, were given four show jumping penalties and had to be content with second place.

Ian Cassells took his third win of the day on Inquisitor, again with a wide margin in excess of twelve points, in the EI 115 class where 12 were counted down by Co Louth’s John Melvin.

Inquisitor is a seven-year-old gelding owned and bred by Eventing Ireland Board Director, Bridget McGing and sired by Coroner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They landed a pillar to post win, adding just two cross country time penalties to their fabulous first phase mark of 21.6 awarded by FEI Judge, Vanda Stewart. Sian Coleman finished in second place with Carrowgar Je T’aime Max, an eleven year old gelding by Je T’Aime Flamenco and owned by Gina Heaps.

Kathryn Henderson and Mocking Bird won Loughanmore's EI80 class. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Killyleagh rider, Joseph Murphy, certainly made his presence felt in the EI 110 Open class where he occupied the top three positions. He took the win on Choclat, a 13-year-old Contendro gelding who was making his first appearance on home turf this season.

He maintained his opening score of 24, awarded by Joanne Jarden, to finish fractionally ahead of My Foxhall Kit, an eight-year-old mare by Orestus who finished in the same position at Hillcrest, five days earlier.

One of the fuller classes on Saturday was the EI 110 where 18 came before Angeline Nicholson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She awarded her top marks to Sarah Ennis, who, unfortunately, parted company with both Dolmen Stellar Design and Nycarlos in the water.

My Foxhall Kit helped Joseph Murphy take the top three places in the EI110(Open) class at Loughanmore. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

This paved the way to success for 19-year-old University student, Rebekah McKinstry, riding HVL Jack Pot, an eight-year-old Lux Z gelding owned by her father and greatest supporter, Aaron McKinstry.

This partnership has not been an easy one and is a great reflection of how hard, painstaking work and commitment does pay off.

Rebekah, who is going into second year of Biomedicine and works with Clare Abbott during her break from university, has been knocking on the door of success all season so the Loughanmore win has been justifiable reward for all those endeavours. She is a girl with a mission and her next goal is to compete at Ballindennisk International in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another very hard working young lady, Janie Cairns, occupied the runner up spot on Zambia Touch, just marginally adrift. This six-year-old gelding, sired by Zambia, is owned by Mark Emerson and has been clocking up some good results this season, including at Ash Hollow last week.

Erin McClernon and Seapatrick Beachball are another ‘heavenly match’ who have been proving their worth this season. Erin is studying A levels at Ballyclare High School and just started eventing three years ago.

Lying second after dressage and receiving four showjumping penalties, they crossed the finish line clear and inside the time to give them a six-point margin over the dressage leader, Ciara O’Connor and Cooley Rebound, a nine-year-old bay gelding owned by Cooley Farm. They were the only combination of the 11 starters to keep a clean show jumping slate.

Janie Cairns and Zambia Touch leave Loughanmore's water complex where they came 2nd in the EI110 class. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Three of the five EI 110 P riders had a completion score with Newtownabbey girl, Holly Ross, taking the top two spots. She claimed the win on Ech Feirin, her mother’s 13-year-old Connemara pony with whom she won the CCIP2*S at Ballindennisk International in April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holly came second with Star of Hollymount who received Joanne Jarden’s top marks in the first phase but was relegated to second after knocking three fences in show jumping.

Baking suprema, Nichola Wray, proved that her Ash Hollow result with Dylan was no flash in the pan as they stormed to victory for the second successive week in a class where they provided the only clear show jumping round. Kim Constable, the generous donor of the weekly volunteer cash prizes, was sitting in first place after dressage with Urneypark Big Cat, but, an unfortunate fence show jumping moved them down to second.

The award for Loughanmore’s best dressage mark of the day was won by Samantha Dale and Threeseas whom organisers were delighted to see coming out of eventing ‘retirement’ this year to take the world by storm.

It was a case of ‘déjà vu’ as Samantha won a Pre Novice class at Loughanmore in 1987!

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has been gradually improving her placings week on week with Threeseas, her 13-year-old mare by Ars Vivendi whom she bought as a three year old from Goresbridge sales. Vanda Stewart awarded them an incredible 18.8 which was their completion score, giving them almost three points advantage over another young lady, well know for her winnings, Ciarrai Rice and Lady J. Meantime.

While Philip Swann was busy fence judging, surrounded by a posse of helpers, his daughter Rachel was picking out a third placed rosette for her faultless performance with his horse, Tignabruaich.

It was certainly a good day for Team Constable because while Kim was taking second place in the EI 110 Amateur class, her daughter, Maya was winning the EI 100 P class with Rockon Pedro, for the third time this year. They led from the outset and finished ahead of another one of our rising stars, Tilley Tumilty and Millbarr Phynix, her mother, Lisa’s, Connemara pony by Ballinavilla Prince who had no problems across a strong cross country track.

Hannah Groves, a pupil at Smith Brothers Eventing, had plenty to be smiling about in the EI 100 J class where she got top six placings with her two horses. She took the win on The Kings Ransom, a gelding by Kings Master, owned by Ann Bowe. They added nothing to their first phase score of 30.5 awarded by Coreen Abernethy. Soul-Be Courtney moved into second place with The Dark Knight Rises, just under four points adrift, also keeping a clean sheet across both jumping phases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The EI 100 class, which was heavily subscribed, proved that Janet Hall was most impressed with Amanda Goldsbury and Hot Socks Z, a very striking seven-year-old grey gelding by Heart Touch, who was enjoying its first outing under EI rules. Everyone will, undoubtedly, be seeing more of this combination as they move up the grades. Alex Houston was just fractionally behind with My Atlantic Encore, the homebred Centrestage mare who had three top class successive runs, including a win at Ash Hollow last week.

Katie McKee and Water Paint continued their good run, taking a win this week after a duo of consecutive second placings. She retained her opening score of 24 and was one of only two riders in the class to keep all show jumps standing. Sophie Cowan, competing for the fourth time this season took second place with Tempo Quickstep, a 12-year-old mare by Lougherne Quick Step who has been very consistent with her placings.

Kaiti McCann is currently juggling her commitments with Game of Thrones and her sport of eventing but it was great to see how pleased she was to be back on board Boyher Cookies N Crème in the EI 90 class where she took centre stage.

That was never in doubt as she was leading from the ‘off’ on Coreen Abernethy’s mark of 25.3 which was her completion score. Kaiti halted Ian McCluggage’s attempt to make it a quartet of wins in the class with Lindsay Martin’s Meadowspring, the seven-year-old gelding by Gortfree Hero who had to settle for second place on this occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are so many of the younger riders who are impressive with their hard work and determination to succeed and one of those is 15-year-old Gracie Thompson-Logan from Ballycastle who took the win in the EI 90 P class with Fiddain Dash, owned by Katie Thompson, finishing on her dressage score of 24.3. This made up for the disappointment of a fall at Ash Hollow and replicated her success at Hazeldene 4.

Sixteen-year-old Poppy McMurray from Belfast finished second on her first full event riding the very accomplished pony, Finding Nemo.

Corey Mawhinney judged the EI 80 class of 20 where he awarded his top marks to Martha McMurray and Woodrow Rosewood who, unfortunately, went on to get eliminated for a cross country fall.

This paved the way for local vet, Kathryn Henderson, to gallop into the lead and cross the finish line within the optimum time to claim the red rosette with her Builders Delight mare, Mocking Bird.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A delighted Gillian Neill came in marginally behind on her Lancelot gelding, The Crafty Fox, to take second place, following a win at Tullymurry 2.

Northern Region is deeply indebted to Wilson and Lorraine Dennison and their family for opening the gates of this superb venue. It really is the jewel in the crown.

Thank you to Adam Stevenson and Aaron McCusker for their amazing tracks, which certainly provided plenty of education in all phases.

As ever, thank you to all of the volunteers who are simply amazing selfless friends who give up their Saturdays to allow this sport to function.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Northern Region wish all their members ‘good luck’ as they head to the international next weekend at Lisgarvan and they also wish Molly Evans the best of good luck as she has been selected to compete for Ireland in the Nations Cup at Arville. Go Molly and Wellan Graffiti!

The Volunteers’ prizes this week went to:

£200 kindly sponsored by Kim Constable – Fiona Linehan (Fence Judge)

£50 kindly sponsored by Kim Constable – Evelyn Ferres (Dressage Call Up)

Wine – Evelyn Ferres (Afternoon Hospitality)

Full Results

EI 115 Advanced:

1. Ian Casssells, Master Point;

2. Declan Cullen, Ultimate Quality;

3. Sarah Dowley, Bonmahon Liberation;

4. Declan Cullen, Seavaghan Ash;

5. Heather O’Connor, HSH Has It All;

6. Casey Webb, Aprils Pacino Time.

EI 115 Open:

1. Ian Casssells, Millridge Athos;

2. Suzanne Hagan, Karolita O;

3. Ian Cassells, Shanbo Super Flex;

4. Joseph Murphy, Belline Fighting Spirit;

5. Sian Coleman, Kilroe Frolic.

EI 115:

1. Ian Cassells, Inquisitor;

2. Sian Coleman, Carrowgar Je T’Aime Max;

3. Ian Cassells, AFS Ralph;

4. Lucy McDowell, Glenvine Codename R;

5. Godfrey Gibbons, Kilroe Lego Land;

6. Godfrey Gibbons, Kilnamac Kasu.

EI 110 Open:

1. Joseph Murphy, Choclat;

2. Joseph Murphy, My Foxhall Kit;

3. Joseph Murphy, Dstud Flirtation;

4. Sian Coleman, Ballyvonare Rascal;

5. Casey Webb, Ballygreenan Break Point;

6. Ralph Robinson, Dermish Chill.

EI 110:

1. Rebekah McKinstry, HVL Jackpot;

2. Janie Cairns, Zambia Touch;

3. Rafael Sanctuary, Nasphar;

4. Jonathan Steele, Somerville Springheeled;

5. Anita Doherty, Goldiva;

6. Amanda Goldsbury, HHS Versace.

EI 110 J:

1. Erin Mcclernon, Seapatrick Beachball;

2. Ciara O’Connor, Cooley Rebound;

3. Isabella Gogan, Ardeo Copperton Kryptonite;

4. Tom Nestor, Coolafancy;

5. Connie Cullen, Grafenstolz Distinction;

6. Kate Fahey, Lissyegan Cooley.

EI 110 P:

1. Holly Ross, Ech Feirin;

2. Holly Ross, Star of Hollymount;

3. Tadgh O’Haire, Expat’s Fireworks.

EI 110 Amateur:

1. Nichola Wray, Dylan;

2. Kim Constable, Urneypark Big Cat;

3. Britt Megahey, R Showman.

EI 100 Amateur:

1. Samantha Dale, Threeseas;

2. Ciarrai Rice, Lady J;

3. Rachel Williams, Tignabruaich;

4. Ros Morgan, Vos Surprise;

5. Lucy Toombs, Bluestone Ice;

6. Megan Stewart, Hilltop Sid.

EI 100 P:

1. Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro;

2. Tilley Tumilty, Millbarr Phynix;

3. Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising;

4. Jessica O’Ryan, Fanta Cross.

EI 100 J:

1. Hannah Groves, The Kings Ransom;

2. Soul-Be. Courtney, The Dark Knight Rises;

3. Andrew Moore, The Blue Diamond;

4. Katie Robinson, Ophelia Cruise;

5. Alice Salters, Wilderwood Silveroo;

6. Hannah Groves, MMF Churchill.

EI 100:

1. Amanda Goldsbury, Hot Socks Z;

2. Alex Houston, My Atlantic Encore;

3. Steven smith, Annaghmore Cornoko;

4. Alex Byrne, Major Cross;

5. Lucca Stubington, Roundthorn Minerva;

6. Anna White, Squeaks Bubble.

EI 100 T:

1. Alison Baird, TMS Freya;

2. Freya Kennedy, Roughan Balou;

3. Jonathan Hagan, Bubblegum;

4. Tori Jewiss, Nelson.

EI 90 Amateur:

1. Katie McKee, Water Paint;

2. Sophie Cowan, Tempo Quickstep;

3. Bernadette Muirhead, Out of the Blue;

4. Ailbhe McGrath, Bridgemans Mojito;

5. Pauline Blair, Charley Brown;

6. Emma Wallace, WantsandNeeds.

EI 90:

1. Kaiti McCann, Boyher Cookies N crème;

2. Ian McCluggage, Meadowspring;

3. Emma Irwin, PSH Lets Tango;

4. Erin Mathieson, DG Cool Dawn;

5. Rachel Fletcher, Twice The Spice;

6. Elaine. O’Connor, Tullymurry Masha.

EI 90 P:

1. Gracie-Thompson-Logan, Fiddain Dash;

2. Poppy McMurray, Finding Nemo;

3. Mya McMullan, Edenmore Apache;

4. Aimee-Leigh Bailie, Villa Prince;

5. Zara Reid, Greylands. Diamond. Girl;

6. Emily Turley, Budore Mystic Legend.

EI 90 T:

1. Ciara Muirhead, Hanslough;

2. Wendley Findlay, Hill Farm Pebble;

3. Freya Kennedy, Silver Reflection MPS;

4. Cara MacNabb, Tyrella Midnight;

5. Ellie McElroy, Loughdoo Maverick;

6. Leah Knight, Hesh Hansfree.

EI 80:

1. Kathryn Henderson, Mocking Bird;

2. Gillian Neill, The Crafty Fox;

3. Tabitha Cullen, Marl Gladiator;

4. Karina McVeigh, Cococabana;

5. Jonathan West, Monmurry Sovereign;

6. Ella Lindsay, Don Pablo.

EI 80 T:

1. Victoria Brown, Dunrath Percy;

2. George Newton, Simply Radical;

3. Leah Knight, Phoebe.