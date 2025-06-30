Horse Week: Showjumping at Lusk's

LUSK Equestrian held the first week of their showjumping series in keeping with their ethos of providing courses for those starting out on the road to success.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first class was an 40/50cm, and it was great to witness the smiles on the children’s faces as they competed their rounds and again at prize giving.

The second class was a contest between two of Lusk’s stalwarts with Ula Mc Caffrey and her pinto coming out on top of Brooke Rowan and her grey show horse Danny. The biggest class of the day was the 80cm where Aoife Davis won on Flaire with Abi Gardener coming second on Twiggy. Abi took the 90cm by storm winning first and second with Twiggy and Ollie. The 1m class was the most competitive of the day with Ben Plunkett beating Jonny McCallion and Jonny Mulligan into second and third respectively. RESULTS (June 22) Class 1 - 40/50cm 1st Dominic Mullen, George; 2nd Scarlett Robinson, Talulah; 3rd Lucy Hammond, Muffin. Class 2 - 60cm 1st Ula McCaffrey, Echo; 2nd Brooke Ronan, Danny. Class 3 - 70cm 1st Patrick McCready, Buzz; 2nd Aoife Davis, Flaire; 3rd Karen Connollynnolly, Herbie. Class 4 - 80cm 1st Aoife Davis, Flaire; 2nd Abi Gardner, Twiggy; 3rd Aimee McKeown, Russel. Class 5 - 90cm 1st Abi Gardner, Twiggy; 2nd Abi Gardner, Ollie. Class 6 - 1m 1st Ben Plunkett, Lizzie;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2nd Jonny McCallion, San Sebastián; 3rd Jonny Mulligan, Vinnie. Class 7 - 1.10m 1st Aimee Webbe Webb, Nala; 2nd Riona Savage, Jenny; 3rd Ben Plunkett, Lizzie.

Ella Morrison on Indie. (Photo: Martin O'Neill Photography)

RESULTS (June 29) Class 1 - 40-50cm Well done to all Scarlett Robinson, Talulah; Harriet Robinson, Theo; Dominic Mullen, George; James Hammond, Bugsy; Lucy Hammond,Muffin; Myia Latto, Calypso. Class 2 - 60cm 1st Farrah Davidson, Rummy; 2nd Ula McCaffrey, Echo; 3rd Harlow Robinson, Holly; 4th Alex Hemsley, Calypso;

= 5th Penelope Robinson, Polly; = 5th Dominic Mullen, George; 6th Sophie Morrison, Jessie. Class 3 - 70cm 1st Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark; 2nd Mia McIlwaine, Blackbird; 3rd Anne Flynn, Balintona Bay Bobby; 4th Emma Jackson, Danny; 5th Lesley Jones, Applejack; 6th Sophie Morrison, Jessie. Class 4 - 80cm 1st Ella Morrison, Indie; 2nd Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx; 3rd Emma Jackson, Cassie; 4th Emma Jackson, Ariel. Class 5 - 90cm 1st Maisie Elliot, Sahara; 2nd Una Megoran, Indie; 3rd Emma Brow, Imperial Gemstone; 4th Jim McShane, Denzil; 5th Lesley Jones, Claudie; 6th Sarah McPolin, Magnum. Class 6 - 1m 1st Riona Savage, Jenny; 2nd -Ben Plunkett, Lizzie; 3rd Orla Andrews, Oggy; 4th Lesley Jones, Leo. Class 7 - 1.10m 1st Aimee Webb, Nala; 2nd Rory Lavery, Lola; 3rd Lesley Jones, Christy.