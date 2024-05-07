Horse Week: Taylor Lee Doyle and Telynau Darwin crowned Supreme Champion at Ardnacashel Pre-Balmoral Show

Organisers welcomed around 260 competitors to compete between the four sections. Thank you to the judges – Katie Crozier, Brian Murphy, Ernie and Jane Somerville.

Results

Class 40 - XPoles Assisted:

1. Charlotte Morton and Robbie; 2. Jorja Dickson and Skyfall; 3. Sophie Malone and Highthyme Anastasia; 4. Sophie Malone and Springwater Starlight.

Class 41 - XPoles Unassisted:

1. Ollie Gordon and Lacy Milan; 2. Edie McClelland and Summer; 3. Wesley Cole and Rhydian; 4. Erin Gordon and Thistledown Whisper.

Class 42 - 40cm WH:

1. Ella Dickson and Harvey; 2. Violet Campbell and Springwater Starlight; 3. Abi Gardiner and Spitfire; 4. Erin Gordon and Thistledown Whisper.

Class 43 - 50cm Performance:

1. Grace Jackson and Holybush Juno; 2. Ella Dickson and Harvey; 3. Edie McClelland and Summer.

Class 44 - 60cm Working Hunter:

1. Grace Jackson and Holybush Juno; 2. Alex Watt and Mullaghmor Awhain; 3. CJ Obrien and Robbie; 4. Harry Campbell and Classiebawn Headless; 4. Violet Campbell and Highthyme Anastasia.

Class 45 - 60cm Small Breed:

1. Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy; 2. CJ Obrien and Robbie; 3. Karen McCandless and Peaches.

Class 54 - 60cm WH horse:

1. Jackie Conn and Cappulcorragh Shall We Dance.

Class 46 - 70cm Pony Performance:

1. Laliv Appleton and TBS Plumbob; 2. Charlotte McCullough and Luna-Mae; 3. Karen McCandless and Peaches.

Class 55 - 70cm Horse Performance:

1. Holly Megarry and Apollo; 2. Karen McCandless and Peaches; 3. Jackie Conn and Cappulcorragh Shall We Dance; 4. Rebecca Horan and Whitefield Silver.

Class 47 - 70cm Pony WH:

1. Kate Green and Applejack; 2. Violet Campbell and Mourne Maverick; 3. Lexi Wallace and Lucy.

Class 48 - 70cm Connemara:

1. Clare Gilchrist and Knowehead bell; 2. Daniel Kennedy and Frank; 3. Kelsie Dean and Eightard Golden; 4. Laliv Appleton and TBS Plumbob.

Class 56 - 70cm Amateur:

1. Ellie Johnston and Lockstown Benedict.

Class 49 - 80cm Pony Performance:

1. Poppy Mcllduff and Napoleon; 2. Emily Bothwell and Lily.

Class 57 - 80cm Horse Performance:

1. June Burgess and Maxwelton; 2. Lorraine Kennedy and Peggy.

Class 50 - 80cm Pony Working Hunter:

1. Poppy Mcllduff and Napoleon; 2. Abi Gardiner and Angel.

Class 58 - 80cm 4 year old Horse:

1. Ellie McDowell and It’s The Right Choice; 2. Eva Lowry and Braidview Crawford; 3. Rebecca Horan and Whitefield Silver.

Class 51 - 80cm Large Breeds:

1. Alex Watt and Dunman; 2. Lucy Cunningham and Rocklawn Jasper; 3. Jenny Lindsay and Carnakilly Golden Girl; 4. Clare Gilchrist and Knowehead Bell.

Class 60 - 80cm WH Horse:

1. June Burgess and Maxwelton; 2. Gala Rowe - Setz and Daphne.

Class 61 - 80cm Cob WH:

1. Julie Donaghy Simpson and HobNob; 2. Ruth Cousins and Greenmore Jill; 3. Adam Gibson and Derrylough Bay Bandit; 4. Caoimhe Digney and Smyths Pocket Rocket.

Class 62 - 80cm Irish Draughts:

1. Victoria Teuton and Shannaghmore Inferno; 2. Adam Gibson and Highburren Donba.

Class 52 - 90cm Large Breeds:

1. Ellie McDowell and Doonard Con; 2. Charlotte Glenn and Maloney; 3. Sarah Gallagher and Culmore Silver Belle; 4. Jackson Laing and Doon Da Vinci.

Class 53 - 90cm Pony Performance:

1. Charlotte Glenn and Maloney; 2. Katie Annett and Illane Duke; 3. Faith Adair and The Postmistress; 4. Sarah Gallagher and Culmore Silver Belle.

Class 63 - 90cm Small Hunter:

1. Grainne Moore and Shannaghmore Lothario; 2. Ellie McDowell and PGS Little Ferro; 3. Gail Mcllwaine and Miss Ballyrolly

Class 64 - 90cm WH Horse:

1. Victoria Mullan and George; 2. Emma Jackson and Tommy; 3. Ben Foster and Chanel; 4. Brooke Rice and Champ

Class 65 - 1m WH:

1. Victoria Mullan and George; 2. Emma Jackson and Marko; 3. Emma Jackson and Tommy; 4. Gail Mcllwaine and Miss Ballyrolly.

Class 66 - 1.10 WH:

1. Emma Jackson and Marko; 2. Ellie McDowell and Roscrib Lady Bird; 3. Sammy Weston and Harry; 4. Sophie Ennis and Rainbow.

Pony Champion:

Poppy Mcllduff and Napoleon.

Reserve:

Ella Dickson and Harvey.

Horse Champion:

Victoria Teauton and Shannaghmore Inferno

Reserve:

Victoria Mullan and George

Class 13 - Lightweight Hunter:

1. Georgie Young and Pinecroft Glacier; 2. Adam Gibson and Monarts Montenegro.

Class 13b - Middle / Heavyweight Hunter:

1. Emma Jackson and Finn; 2. Ellie Mcdowell and Its The Kings Speech; 3. Alara Terak and Ossie Man; 4. Adam Gibson and Highburren Donna; 5. Natasha Knowles and Justin.

Class 14 - Small Hunter:

1. Katie Longmuir and Nady Diamond; 2. Suzanne Cobain and Nora; 3. Emma Connelly and Mullaghdrin Cointreau Lady; 4. Katie Greegan and Holiday Izzy; 5. Antonia Law and Smokie.

Class 15 - Ladies Hunter:

1. Rachel Moore and Romeo; 2. Ellie Mcdowell and Its the Kings Speech; 3. Cherly Meikle and Finn; 4. Georgie Young and Pinecroft Glacier.

Champion:

Rachael Moore and Romeo.

Reserve:

Katie Longmuir and Nady Diamond.

Class 16 - Irish Draughts:

1. Janice Reddy and Nora; 2. Jess Whitney and Moylough Jet.

Class 17 - Show Cobs:

1. Rachel Moore and Louie; 2. Caitlin Johnston and Chester; 3. Adam Gibson and Derrylough Bay Bandit; 4. Dawn Hannah Kerr and Monmore Brownie; 5. Daniel Kennedy and Smok'em Benny.

Champion:

Rachael Moore and Louie.

Reserve:

Caitlin Johnston and Chester.

Class 29 - 4-Year-Old Show Horse:

1. Eva Lowry and Glenveagh Viewpoint; 2. Ellie Mcdowell and It's The Right Choice.

Class 23 - Riding Horse:

1. Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui; 2. Nicholas Jenkins and Knockmore Sam.

Class 24 - Veteran:

1. Emma Taggart and Chicago Warrier; 2. Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui.

Class 25 - Coloured Horse:

1. Emma Taggart and Chicago Warrier; 2. Sarah McCartney and Inishargy Illusion.

Class 26 - Racehorse to Riding Horse:

1. Sarah Louise Spence and Cursu Mina.

Champion:

Eva Lowry and Glenveagh Viewpoint.

Reserve:

Sarah McCartney and Inishargy Illusion.

Class 28 - Ridden Connemara (NPS Q):

1. Jenny Linday and Carnakilly Golden Girl; 2. Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker; 3. Alexandra Ryan and Ambition; 4. Patricia Martin and Hazelwood Prince; 5. Chloe Beachham and Creme Brulee.

Class 29 - Large Breed (NPS Q):

1. Heather Steele and Charlie; 2. Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker; 3. Patrica Martin and Hazelwood Prince; 4. Jenny Lindsay and L'Taras Ruby; 5. Chloe Beachham and Creme Brulee.

Class 30 - Small Breed:

1. Taylor Lee Doyle and Telynau Darwin; 2. Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy.

Champion:

Heather Steele and Charlie.

Reserve:

Jenny Lindsay and Carnakilly Golden Girl.

Class 31 - Tiny Tots Lead Rein:

1. Lucy Maybin and Waitwith Picalo; 2. Ivy Piggot and Triple.

Class 32 Lead Rein Pony (NPS Q):

1. Sophia Martin and Magical Merlin; 2. Lucy Maybin and Waitwith Picalo; 3. Charlotte Glenn and Loneash Daisy; 4. Edie Piggot and Triple.

Class 33. M&M Lead Rein (NPS Q):

1. Clara Corrie and Hope Quaint; 2. Charlotte Cassidy and Loneash Erin.

Class 33a - M&M First Ridden:

1. Taylor Lee Doyle and Telynau Darwin; 2. Katie Stewart and Clarmore Royal Reflection; 3. Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy; 4. Tara Hannah Kerr and Strawberry.

Class 35 - Family Pony:

1. Kacie Wickie and Burtonport Dazzle; 2. Erin Wardle and Delilah; 3. Caoimhe Digney and Smyths Pocket Rocket.

Class 36 - First Ridden Pony (NPS Q):

1. Alex Hemsley and Walseker Da Vinci; 2. Ella Dickson and Harvey; 3. Kacie Wickie and Burtonport Dazzle.

Class 38 - Ridden Pony:

1. Alex Hemsley and Walseker Da Vinci; 2. Taylor Lee Doyle and First Delilah; 3. Charlotte McCullough and Luna Mae.

Class 39 - Veteran Pony:

1. Alex Hemsley and Walseker Da Vinci; 2. Sophia Martin and Magical Merlin; 3. Niamh Martin and Mix'N Match

Champion:

Taylor Lee Doyle and Telynau Darwin.

Reserve:

Alex Hemsley and Walseker Da Vinci.

Class 67 - Potential Hunter:

1. David Kirkpatrick and Hugo; 2. Rachel Connell and Pinecroft Olympus; 3. Lisa Smiton and Madame Drumsallagh.

Class 68 - Welsh Pony:

1. Heather Steele and Cardi; 2. Jenny Reid and Budore Darcy.

Class 69 - Connemara 1 - 3:

1. Jenny Lindsay and Carnakilly Calypso; 2. Heather Steele and Carl Laddie; 3. Sylvia Henry and Butch; 4. Kelsie Dean and Doyles Pixie Shadow.

Class 70 - Connemara 4+:

1. Katy Allsopp and Kingstown Prince.

Champion:

Jenny Lindsay and Carnakilly Calypso

Reserve:

Heather Steele and Cardi

Class 73 - Coloured:

1. Megan Horner and Ardnacashel Squire; 2. Lewis McCullough and Loughdoo Prince.

Class 74 - M&M Pony:

1. Jenny Reid and Budore Darcy; 2. Heather Steele and Carl Laddie; 3. Sharon Rowe and Carnagreevy Cow Slip; 3. Katie Allsopp and Kingstown Prince.

Class 75 - Dales / Fell:

1. Jessica McCoy and Frank.

Class 76 - Traditional Cob:

1. Lewis McCullough and Loughdoo Prince.

Class 78 - Part Bred:

1. David Kirkpatrick and Bill; 2. Lisa Smiton and Madame Drumsallagh; 3. Megan Horner and Ardnacashel Squire.

Supreme Champion:

Taylor Lee Doyle and Telynau Darwin.

Reserve Supreme:

Eva Lowry and Glenveagh Viewpoint.

Pre Balmoral Show at Ardnacashel Supreme Champion, Taylor Lee Doyle and Telynau Darwin (left); Reserve Supreme, Eva Lowry and Glenveagh Viewpoint (Right); and judges, from left to right, Katie Crozier, Ernie Somerville, Jane Somerville and Brian Murphy.

Pre Balmoral Show at Ardnacashel Horse Champion, Victoria Teauton and Shannaghmore Inferno, and Reserve, Victoria Mullan and George.

Pre Balmoral Show at Ardnacashel June Burgess and Maxwelton.