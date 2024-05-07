Horse Week: Taylor Lee Doyle and Telynau Darwin crowned Supreme Champion at Ardnacashel Pre-Balmoral Show

Organisers welcomed around 260 competitors to compete between the four sections. Thank you to the judges – Katie Crozier, Brian Murphy, Ernie and Jane Somerville.
Results
Class 40 - XPoles Assisted:
1. Charlotte Morton and Robbie; 2. Jorja Dickson and Skyfall; 3. Sophie Malone and Highthyme Anastasia; 4. Sophie Malone and Springwater Starlight.
Class 41 - XPoles Unassisted:
1. Ollie Gordon and Lacy Milan; 2. Edie McClelland and Summer; 3. Wesley Cole and Rhydian; 4. Erin Gordon and Thistledown Whisper.
Class 42 - 40cm WH:
1. Ella Dickson and Harvey; 2. Violet Campbell and Springwater Starlight; 3. Abi Gardiner and Spitfire; 4. Erin Gordon and Thistledown Whisper.
Class 43 - 50cm Performance:
1. Grace Jackson and Holybush Juno; 2. Ella Dickson and Harvey; 3. Edie McClelland and Summer.
Class 44 - 60cm Working Hunter:
1. Grace Jackson and Holybush Juno; 2. Alex Watt and Mullaghmor Awhain; 3. CJ Obrien and Robbie; 4. Harry Campbell and Classiebawn Headless; 4. Violet Campbell and Highthyme Anastasia.
Class 45 - 60cm Small Breed:
1. Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy; 2. CJ Obrien and Robbie; 3. Karen McCandless and Peaches.
Class 54 - 60cm WH horse:
1. Jackie Conn and Cappulcorragh Shall We Dance.
Class 46 - 70cm Pony Performance:
1. Laliv Appleton and TBS Plumbob; 2. Charlotte McCullough and Luna-Mae; 3. Karen McCandless and Peaches.
Class 55 - 70cm Horse Performance:
1. Holly Megarry and Apollo; 2. Karen McCandless and Peaches; 3. Jackie Conn and Cappulcorragh Shall We Dance; 4. Rebecca Horan and Whitefield Silver.
Class 47 - 70cm Pony WH:
1. Kate Green and Applejack; 2. Violet Campbell and Mourne Maverick; 3. Lexi Wallace and Lucy.
Class 48 - 70cm Connemara:
1. Clare Gilchrist and Knowehead bell; 2. Daniel Kennedy and Frank; 3. Kelsie Dean and Eightard Golden; 4. Laliv Appleton and TBS Plumbob.
Class 56 - 70cm Amateur:
1. Ellie Johnston and Lockstown Benedict.
Class 49 - 80cm Pony Performance:
1. Poppy Mcllduff and Napoleon; 2. Emily Bothwell and Lily.
Class 57 - 80cm Horse Performance:
1. June Burgess and Maxwelton; 2. Lorraine Kennedy and Peggy.
Class 50 - 80cm Pony Working Hunter:
1. Poppy Mcllduff and Napoleon; 2. Abi Gardiner and Angel.
Class 58 - 80cm 4 year old Horse:
1. Ellie McDowell and It’s The Right Choice; 2. Eva Lowry and Braidview Crawford; 3. Rebecca Horan and Whitefield Silver.
Class 51 - 80cm Large Breeds:
1. Alex Watt and Dunman; 2. Lucy Cunningham and Rocklawn Jasper; 3. Jenny Lindsay and Carnakilly Golden Girl; 4. Clare Gilchrist and Knowehead Bell.
Class 60 - 80cm WH Horse:
1. June Burgess and Maxwelton; 2. Gala Rowe - Setz and Daphne.
Class 61 - 80cm Cob WH:
1. Julie Donaghy Simpson and HobNob; 2. Ruth Cousins and Greenmore Jill; 3. Adam Gibson and Derrylough Bay Bandit; 4. Caoimhe Digney and Smyths Pocket Rocket.
Class 62 - 80cm Irish Draughts:
1. Victoria Teuton and Shannaghmore Inferno; 2. Adam Gibson and Highburren Donba.
Class 52 - 90cm Large Breeds:
1. Ellie McDowell and Doonard Con; 2. Charlotte Glenn and Maloney; 3. Sarah Gallagher and Culmore Silver Belle; 4. Jackson Laing and Doon Da Vinci.
Class 53 - 90cm Pony Performance:
1. Charlotte Glenn and Maloney; 2. Katie Annett and Illane Duke; 3. Faith Adair and The Postmistress; 4. Sarah Gallagher and Culmore Silver Belle.
Class 63 - 90cm Small Hunter:
1. Grainne Moore and Shannaghmore Lothario; 2. Ellie McDowell and PGS Little Ferro; 3. Gail Mcllwaine and Miss Ballyrolly
Class 64 - 90cm WH Horse:
1. Victoria Mullan and George; 2. Emma Jackson and Tommy; 3. Ben Foster and Chanel; 4. Brooke Rice and Champ
Class 65 - 1m WH:
1. Victoria Mullan and George; 2. Emma Jackson and Marko; 3. Emma Jackson and Tommy; 4. Gail Mcllwaine and Miss Ballyrolly.
Class 66 - 1.10 WH:
1. Emma Jackson and Marko; 2. Ellie McDowell and Roscrib Lady Bird; 3. Sammy Weston and Harry; 4. Sophie Ennis and Rainbow.
Pony Champion:
Poppy Mcllduff and Napoleon.
Reserve:
Ella Dickson and Harvey.
Horse Champion:
Victoria Teauton and Shannaghmore Inferno
Reserve:
Victoria Mullan and George
Class 13 - Lightweight Hunter:
1. Georgie Young and Pinecroft Glacier; 2. Adam Gibson and Monarts Montenegro.
Class 13b - Middle / Heavyweight Hunter:
1. Emma Jackson and Finn; 2. Ellie Mcdowell and Its The Kings Speech; 3. Alara Terak and Ossie Man; 4. Adam Gibson and Highburren Donna; 5. Natasha Knowles and Justin.
Class 14 - Small Hunter:
1. Katie Longmuir and Nady Diamond; 2. Suzanne Cobain and Nora; 3. Emma Connelly and Mullaghdrin Cointreau Lady; 4. Katie Greegan and Holiday Izzy; 5. Antonia Law and Smokie.
Class 15 - Ladies Hunter:
1. Rachel Moore and Romeo; 2. Ellie Mcdowell and Its the Kings Speech; 3. Cherly Meikle and Finn; 4. Georgie Young and Pinecroft Glacier.
Champion:
Rachael Moore and Romeo.
Reserve:
Katie Longmuir and Nady Diamond.
Class 16 - Irish Draughts:
1. Janice Reddy and Nora; 2. Jess Whitney and Moylough Jet.
Class 17 - Show Cobs:
1. Rachel Moore and Louie; 2. Caitlin Johnston and Chester; 3. Adam Gibson and Derrylough Bay Bandit; 4. Dawn Hannah Kerr and Monmore Brownie; 5. Daniel Kennedy and Smok'em Benny.
Champion:
Rachael Moore and Louie.
Reserve:
Caitlin Johnston and Chester.
Class 29 - 4-Year-Old Show Horse:
1. Eva Lowry and Glenveagh Viewpoint; 2. Ellie Mcdowell and It's The Right Choice.
Class 23 - Riding Horse:
1. Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui; 2. Nicholas Jenkins and Knockmore Sam.
Class 24 - Veteran:
1. Emma Taggart and Chicago Warrier; 2. Victoria McCurdy and Temple Bui.
Class 25 - Coloured Horse:
1. Emma Taggart and Chicago Warrier; 2. Sarah McCartney and Inishargy Illusion.
Class 26 - Racehorse to Riding Horse:
1. Sarah Louise Spence and Cursu Mina.
Champion:
Eva Lowry and Glenveagh Viewpoint.
Reserve:
Sarah McCartney and Inishargy Illusion.
Class 28 - Ridden Connemara (NPS Q):
1. Jenny Linday and Carnakilly Golden Girl; 2. Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker; 3. Alexandra Ryan and Ambition; 4. Patricia Martin and Hazelwood Prince; 5. Chloe Beachham and Creme Brulee.
Class 29 - Large Breed (NPS Q):
1. Heather Steele and Charlie; 2. Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker; 3. Patrica Martin and Hazelwood Prince; 4. Jenny Lindsay and L'Taras Ruby; 5. Chloe Beachham and Creme Brulee.
Class 30 - Small Breed:
1. Taylor Lee Doyle and Telynau Darwin; 2. Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy.
Champion:
Heather Steele and Charlie.
Reserve:
Jenny Lindsay and Carnakilly Golden Girl.
Class 31 - Tiny Tots Lead Rein:
1. Lucy Maybin and Waitwith Picalo; 2. Ivy Piggot and Triple.
Class 32 Lead Rein Pony (NPS Q):
1. Sophia Martin and Magical Merlin; 2. Lucy Maybin and Waitwith Picalo; 3. Charlotte Glenn and Loneash Daisy; 4. Edie Piggot and Triple.
Class 33. M&M Lead Rein (NPS Q):
1. Clara Corrie and Hope Quaint; 2. Charlotte Cassidy and Loneash Erin.
Class 33a - M&M First Ridden:
1. Taylor Lee Doyle and Telynau Darwin; 2. Katie Stewart and Clarmore Royal Reflection; 3. Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy; 4. Tara Hannah Kerr and Strawberry.
Class 35 - Family Pony:
1. Kacie Wickie and Burtonport Dazzle; 2. Erin Wardle and Delilah; 3. Caoimhe Digney and Smyths Pocket Rocket.
Class 36 - First Ridden Pony (NPS Q):
1. Alex Hemsley and Walseker Da Vinci; 2. Ella Dickson and Harvey; 3. Kacie Wickie and Burtonport Dazzle.
Class 38 - Ridden Pony:
1. Alex Hemsley and Walseker Da Vinci; 2. Taylor Lee Doyle and First Delilah; 3. Charlotte McCullough and Luna Mae.
Class 39 - Veteran Pony:
1. Alex Hemsley and Walseker Da Vinci; 2. Sophia Martin and Magical Merlin; 3. Niamh Martin and Mix'N Match
Champion:
Taylor Lee Doyle and Telynau Darwin.
Reserve:
Alex Hemsley and Walseker Da Vinci.
Class 67 - Potential Hunter:
1. David Kirkpatrick and Hugo; 2. Rachel Connell and Pinecroft Olympus; 3. Lisa Smiton and Madame Drumsallagh.
Class 68 - Welsh Pony:
1. Heather Steele and Cardi; 2. Jenny Reid and Budore Darcy.
Class 69 - Connemara 1 - 3:
1. Jenny Lindsay and Carnakilly Calypso; 2. Heather Steele and Carl Laddie; 3. Sylvia Henry and Butch; 4. Kelsie Dean and Doyles Pixie Shadow.
Class 70 - Connemara 4+:
1. Katy Allsopp and Kingstown Prince.
Champion:
Jenny Lindsay and Carnakilly Calypso
Reserve:
Heather Steele and Cardi
Class 73 - Coloured:
1. Megan Horner and Ardnacashel Squire; 2. Lewis McCullough and Loughdoo Prince.
Class 74 - M&M Pony:
1. Jenny Reid and Budore Darcy; 2. Heather Steele and Carl Laddie; 3. Sharon Rowe and Carnagreevy Cow Slip; 3. Katie Allsopp and Kingstown Prince.
Class 75 - Dales / Fell:
1. Jessica McCoy and Frank.
Class 76 - Traditional Cob:
1. Lewis McCullough and Loughdoo Prince.
Class 78 - Part Bred:
1. David Kirkpatrick and Bill; 2. Lisa Smiton and Madame Drumsallagh; 3. Megan Horner and Ardnacashel Squire.
Supreme Champion:
Taylor Lee Doyle and Telynau Darwin.
Reserve Supreme:
Eva Lowry and Glenveagh Viewpoint.