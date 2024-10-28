Making sure that Dungannon's Halloween evening went with a swing.

HUGE crowds turned out to attend Mid Ulster District Council’s Dungannon Halloween event and fireworks at Market Square on Friday evening, October 25.

The free event took place from 6.30pm ending with the spectacular fireworks display firing from The Hill at 7.45pm.

There was certainly something for all the family at the event with activities including: Halloween themed walkabout characters, fire juggler performance, DJ, Glasgowbury Samba Band and Face Painting.

The popular Glasgowbury Samba Band counted into the grand finale fireworks display along with Chair of the Council’s Policy and Resources Committee, Councillor Malachy Quinn, who also attended.

The Joker made sure that these children had a smile on their faces at the Halloween celebrations.

A fun and frightening night was had by all!

Meanwhile, Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has appealed to the public to make safe choices to ensure a safe and happy celebration at the city’s renowned Halloween celebrations.

“To cope with the huge influx of people expected in and around our city centre, a number of measures have been introduced to manage the numbers. I would ask people to access the trail maps and to follow all signage,” she said.

“For those travelling to and from the event by car, please familiarise yourself with the traffic and travel advice and consider public transport or active travel to help reduce congestion in and around our city centre.

It was a 'thumbs up' all round for the fun in Dungannon on Friday evening.

“Also please co-operate fully with stewards and the PSNI who will be there to ensure your safety.

“We all have a responsibility to safeguard those around us and to make sure our behaviour doesn’t put others at risk.”

Parents are being advised to be extra vigilant when it comes to keeping an eye on children and young people throughout the festival. Festival and Events Manager at council Jacqueline Whoriskey issued some further advice to those attending.

“With such large crowds expected it is a good idea to plan ahead and arrange meeting points if you are out in a group,” she stressed. “Please ensure teenagers have transport home if out with friends, and that mobile phones are charged.

The evening turned out to be quite frightening for some in Dungannon.

“Translink will have additional services operating over the weekend and especially on Halloween night to help reduce traffic and parking in the city centre and ensure people get home safely.

“We can’t wait to have everyone with us, so access all the information on the event website and plan an unforgettable Derry Halloween.”