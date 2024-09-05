Economy Minister Conor Murphy with James Hurst, Managing Director, Hurst Engineering, and Grainne Moody, Director, Invest NI.

ECONOMY Minister Conor Murphy has announced Hurst Engineering Services Ltd, based in County Fermanagh, has successfully secured four contracts in Britain, totalling £2.5 million.

The contracts will see it design, manufacture, and install industrial walkways and infrastructure for waste and recycling plants in England and Wales.

Announcing the contracts during a visit to Fermanagh to meet with Hurst Engineering, Mr Murphy said: “These multimillion contracts highlight Hurst Engineering’s capabilities and underscore the strength and potential of the North’s manufacturing and engineering industries on the global stage.

“Providing good jobs, promoting regional balance, and driving productivity are all priorities outlined in my Economic Vision.

“With Invest NI’s support, Hurst Engineering is ticking all three of these boxes and creating high quality jobs with salaries above the private sector median.

“Hurst Engineering also uses local supply chains for some of its manufacturing and it’s great to see the ripple effect securing successes like this can have across our economy.”

Hurst Engineering was founded in 2021 by James Hurst, an experienced engineer with a vision for innovation and excellence in the engineering sector. Since its inception, the company has rapidly grown, providing engineering services to projects across various sectors.

Mr Hurst, Managing Director of Hurst Engineering Services, said: “Our recent success in GB is a reflection of our team's hard work and the trust our clients place in Hurst Engineering Services Ltd. We are excited to bring our innovative solutions and expertise to these projects, providing essential engineering support to our partners.

“Over the last four years, we’ve grown exponentially, delivering projects in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and as far away as the Middle East and Australia.

“Invest NI’s support is enabling us to hire six staff, including two new design engineers, and purchase design software. This allows us to create quality designs in-house, giving us more control and creating essential savings. I am grateful to our team and clients, and to Invest NI for its continued support.”

Grainne Moody, Director in Invest NI, said: “Hurst Engineering is quickly building a reputation as a leader in innovation and excellence in the engineering sector.

“The addition of a highly-skilled workforce, alongside its innovative techniques, will continue to drive its productivity, increase its competitiveness, and enable it to secure more business globally.

“I commend James Hurst and his team for their hard work and determination, and I look forward to seeing their continued growth and success both here and internationally.”