In pictures: Tractors arriving in the field for the Bradley's Corner vintage tractor run
Darryl Armitage made the trip up the country to Desertmartin and Draperstown to catch the Bradley’s Corner vintage tractor run.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
The run helped to raise funds for F.A.C.T.S and Lough Neagh Rescue.
Well done to the organisers who setup a fantastic route around the area and attracted vintage tractors from far and wide.
Why not share your videos from run around the country? Or just rural happenings? Email them into [email protected].