Influenza vaccination programme extended to everyone aged 50 to 64 years of age

THE Department of Health is making influenza vaccination available free of charge to everyone aged 50 to 64 years of age.

This extension is in addition to groups already eligible for the flu vaccination. Those aged 50 to 64 will shortly be able to receive a free vaccination.

Arrangements are being completed at pace to make the vaccination available through community pharmacies, Trust vaccination clinics and GP surgeries. There will be a further update in the coming days.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “This year, flu season has had an early and sharp start, with the number of people who have influenza increasing rapidly since the beginning of December. This is contributing to the pressures currently being seen in our hospitals and expect that pressure to continue or grow in the coming weeks.

“The decision to extend the programme to everyone aged 50 to 64 years of age is a pragmatic approach based on the stock of vaccines that we have available and the pressures we are facing. It will benefit individuals, the health service and society more generally.

“To date, over 526,000 influenza vaccinations have been administered to those eligible for the annual flu vaccination programme across Northern Ireland. I would urge all those who are eligible for the flu vaccine, including those in the 50 to 64 age group, to take up the offer as soon as possible.

“For all those who are eligible, flu vaccination is free and it can be accessed easily from your local pharmacy or Trust vaccination clinic. In addition, some GPs may also still be able to offer the vaccine. Don’t wait any longer to give yourself that protection.

“The best thing you can do right now to protect yourself and help us to protect our services for those who are sickest is to get the flu jab.”

Those eligible for influenza vaccine under the extended programme are:

All adults aged 50 years and over on March 31, 2025;

Persons aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as laid out in the Immunisation Green Book influenza chapter (Green Book);

Pregnant women;

Those in long-stay residential care homes;

All health and social care workers;

All preschool children aged two to four years on September 1, 2024;

All primary and secondary school children (up to and including year 12);

Carers;

Close contacts of immunocompromised individuals;

High risk poultry and avian animal health workers.

The benefits of the flu jab in preventing illness and serious associated complications far outweigh any currently known side effects in the majority of patients. The most common side effects of the winter vaccines are mild and get better within a week.

You can find out more about the vaccine at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/flu-vaccine#toc-9 or by asking your local community pharmacist.

Over 350 community pharmacies provide a vaccination service and you can find one by checking the NI Direct website at https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/location-search

If you intend visiting a health and social care facility but are feeling unwell, please stay at home until you are feeling better.

If you have symptoms of a respiratory infection and have a high temperature you should stay at home and avoid contact with other people. Resting, drinking plenty of fluids and taking paracetamol or ibuprofen will ease your symptoms and help you recover. If you are concerned about your symptoms or they are getting worse contact your GP.