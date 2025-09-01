Irish farming’s role in food security to be discussed at ASA Conference
The session, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, will be chaired by Joe Burke, Senior Manager for Beef and Livestock with Bord Bia. He will be joined by Cornelius ‘Con’ Traas, a horticulturist and Assistant Professor at the University of Limerick; Enda Buckley, Director of Sustainability of the Carbery Group; agri-influencer and dairy farmer Katie Gleeson and Michael Malone, a dairy sharefarmer based in County Roscommon.
“Tapping into a variety of perspectives is one of the enduring strengths of our annual conference,” said ASA President Susan Maher.
“From the on-farm commentary that both Katie and Michael will provide, to the data-driven, academic and commercial standpoints provided by Enda and Con, ASA members will have much to ponder and digest over the course of this session. Our panel will also focus on the importance of succession within the industry and discuss why resolving this issue is critical to delivering future global food security.”
Ms Maher continued: “While the 2022 Global Food Security Index ranked Ireland as the world’s second most food secure country and also saw us score highly in terms of agricultural research and development, that same report concluded that significant policy improvements are required to further enhance our standing due to persisting geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
“Over the course of the entire conference, we hope that we can achieve a consensus about how the ASA can positively influence enhanced levels of quality, reliability and sustainability in the agri-food sector.
Thursday’s conference will address a host of other industry-relevant issues including food production, food waste and the environment, scientific developments, the cost of living along with the next Common Agricultural Policy (2028-2035).
