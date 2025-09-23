Irish Minister announces state purchase of unique natural heritage site in Co Cork

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan TD has this week announced the purchase of 98.5 acres of land at White’s Marsh, in Inchydoney, Co Cork.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, which is also known as the Island Stand Intake, has been purchased for its high nature value for the protection of wetlands, grasslands and bird habitats. The site will be managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

White’s Marsh is based within the Clonakilty Bay Special Area of Conservation for wildlife conservation (SAC) and Clonakilty Bay Special Protection Area (SPA) for the protection of birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acquisition of the site offers the opportunity to create an ecological connection between both designated areas and ultimately strengthen how they protect their unique wildlife and habitats into the future.

White’s Marsh is an important area for important birds such as Black-tailed Godwit, Curlew and Lapwing. (Credit Richard Mills)

Announcing the purchase, Minister O’Sullivan said: “White’s Marsh is biodiversity rich, historically significant, and deeply rooted in the culture and identity of Clonakilty. By securing this important place for nature and biodiversity, we are protecting its wetlands, grasslands, and bird habitats.

“This purchase today will further strengthen the existing Special Protection Area and Special Area of Conservation in Clonakilty, and safeguard it for future generations, as well as making a valuable contribution to the wider area as a sustainable visitor destination.”

The habitat within White’s Marsh includes grassland, a lagoon and a small forestry plantation. The lagoon is an important bird foraging and roosting site within the SPA and is used by important birds including the Black-tailed Godwit, Curlew, Lapwing and other wintering water birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The minister continued: “There is so much potential for this site, in particular to restore the valuable grasslands and wetlands habitats, and manage them for nature.

White’s Marsh is used by wader birds for foraging and roosting (Credit, Richard Mills)

“It also presents opportunities for education and awareness raising about the importance of these protected habitats.”

Restoration of land within White’s Marsh to semi-natural habitats will enhance the habitat available for foraging and roosting wintering waterbirds in the area.

It will involve expanding the area of terrestrial wetlands and creating habitats which are absent from the site at present, including freshwater pools and brackish scrapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is adjacent to Clogheen Marsh, owned by NPWS and which was recently restored as a semi natural habitat to increase its biodiversity.

NPWS will conduct further monitoring of the site with a view to enhancing the habitat for nature.