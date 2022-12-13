Irwin attends Winter Fair
Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has attended the annual Winter Fair at the Eikon Centre Lisburn.
Mr Irwin said it was another well attended showcase for local agriculture and praised the organisers for a successful event.
Advertisement
He said: “This was yet another well attended event and I thank the organisers for their efforts in hosting another magnificent show.
"It was good to meet with farmers and our manufactures from across the province at this event and it is clear that our agri-food industry continues to be an important and indeed vital part of our economy.”
Mr Irwin added: “A strongly performing agri-food industry is vital for all of Northern Ireland and I will certainly continue to fight the corner of the farmer and speak up for our rural economy to ensure the views of our primary producers are heard loudly and clearly.”