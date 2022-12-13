Irwin attends Winter Fair

Mr Irwin said it was another well attended showcase for local agriculture and praised the organisers for a successful event.

He said: “This was yet another well attended event and I thank the organisers for their efforts in hosting another magnificent show.

"It was good to meet with farmers and our manufactures from across the province at this event and it is clear that our agri-food industry continues to be an important and indeed vital part of our economy.”

William Irwin MLA pictured with Edwin Poots MLA, UFU President David Brown, Victor Chestnutt and farmers at the annual Winter Fair.