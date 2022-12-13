News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Irwin attends Winter Fair

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has attended the annual Winter Fair at the Eikon Centre Lisburn.

By The Newsroom
15 minutes ago - 1 min read

Mr Irwin said it was another well attended showcase for local agriculture and praised the organisers for a successful event.

He said: “This was yet another well attended event and I thank the organisers for their efforts in hosting another magnificent show.

"It was good to meet with farmers and our manufactures from across the province at this event and it is clear that our agri-food industry continues to be an important and indeed vital part of our economy.”

Most Popular
William Irwin MLA pictured with Edwin Poots MLA, UFU President David Brown, Victor Chestnutt and farmers at the annual Winter Fair.

Mr Irwin added: “A strongly performing agri-food industry is vital for all of Northern Ireland and I will certainly continue to fight the corner of the farmer and speak up for our rural economy to ensure the views of our primary producers are heard loudly and clearly.”

William Irwin MLADUPArmaghNorthern Ireland