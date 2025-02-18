Jet2CityBreaks launches fly-drive packages from Belfast to Iceland

Jet2CityBreaks has launched fly-drive packages to the south and west of Iceland for the first time, meaning customers can enjoy all the benefits of a package holiday with car hire included for the duration of the trip too.

The launch of the new fly-drive packages from the UK’s leading operator of European city breaks gives holidaymakers the freedom to plan their own adventure, discover Iceland at their own pace and stay in rural locations.

Customers booking a fly-drive holiday with Jet2CityBreaks can enjoy return flights with Jet2.com, 10kg cabin baggage, 22kg hold luggage and accommodation, as well as car hire while away.

The launch of these new fly-drive packages to Iceland means Jet2CityBreaks has also put on sale a selection of new hotels in southern and western Iceland that are available to book now. Customers will stay in one hotel and use it as a base to explore all that the south and west of Iceland has to offer.

Customers on a fly-drive holiday in Iceland can head off the beaten track and visit the destination’s picturesque landscapes at their own pace. Breathtaking national parks, waterfalls and lagoons, pebble beaches and remote Northern lights are all there for the taking.

With car hire included as part of the package, holidaymakers can also witness the country’s epic landscapes first hand at one of Iceland’s hot springs, visit Hvammsvik offering a mountainous backdrop and captivating black-sand beaches and discover Deildartunguhver which is home to unique flora and warm geothermal water.

Jet2CityBreaks is on sale to Iceland for Winter 24/25 and Winter 25/26 from September to April, with both programmes offering customers an unrivalled choice of departure points. Packages are on sale from 12 of Jet2.com’s airport bases – Belfast International, Bournemouth, Bristol, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are pleased to be launching fly-drive packages to the south and west of Iceland for the first time and giving customers the opportunity to explore more of this bucket-list-destination at their own pace.

“The launch of these new packages is in response to feedback from customers who have been telling us that they want to head off the beaten track and discover all that western and southern Iceland has to offer.

“With packages on sale from across 12 of our UK airports for Winter 24/25 and Winter 25/26, we are offering customers plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to exploring Iceland’s abundance of natural wonders.

“We have no doubt that these new fly-drive breaks will be a big hit with customers looking for the freedom to plan their own adventure.”

Sample package: Jet2CityBreaks - Iceland, Reykjavik, South And West Iceland, 3 star Fosshotel Reykholt, 4 nights room only departing from Belfast on 3rd December 2025.

Price: £749 per person based on two adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

* All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For further information and to book visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/discover-more