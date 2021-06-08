John Deere 3050 to be auctioned for Alzheimers Research UK

The John Deere 3050 which will be auctioned off next week

The tractor was generously donated by an anonymous client of Cheffins and will be one of the last lots to be sold in the drive-through auction by Bill Pepper, before he retires from the firm at the end of June.

Bill Pepper, Head of Cheffins Machinery Department, has worked for Cheffins for over 30 years and is now retiring to pursue other projects, including commercial and recreational opportunities on his family’s farm near Royston. From July onwards, the Cheffins Machinery Department will be overseen by Bill King, Chairman, and Oliver Godfrey, Director.

The John Deere on offer was donated by a long-standing client of Cheffins in honour of Bill Pepper’s service to the agricultural machinery industry, with the proceeds from the sale to be gifted to a charity of Mr Pepper’s choice, in this case, Alzheimers Research UK.

Bill Pepper, Head of the Machinery Department at Cheffins says: “I have had a fantastic career at Cheffins, however after being at the firm for my entire working life I have decided that now is the time for a new challenge. Whilst it will be incredibly hard to leave Cheffins, the team and all of my regular clients, I am looking forward to being able to spend more time with my family, work on other projects and hopefully travel the world once restrictions allow.

“I am bowled over by the incredible generosity of this client in donating a tractor to the sale and hope that many people will join me in giving extra funds to this amazing charity.”

Cheffins has also set up a Just Giving page for the charity, should any other clients wish to make a donation to this important cause.