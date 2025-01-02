Judges announced for Royal Highland Show 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The judges for the 2025 Royal Highland Show have been announced by RHASS.

Taking place from 19th – 22nd June 2025 at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, the Show will celebrate the very best of Scotland’s farming, food, and rural life.

Judging livestock at the Royal Highland Show is a prestigious honour, and the 2025 line-up features some of the most respected names in the industry. This year’s judges bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge across all categories.

Kay Adam, RHASS Director said: “Our judges are integral to the competitions that take place at the Show. With impeccably high standards, they set a president for the very best in the sector. Those who walk away with a prize know they are meeting and exceeding our judges’ criteria and really are true leaders in their field. We can’t wait to welcome our new judges at next year’s Show to continue the Royal Highland’s great tradition of hosting some of the most prestigious livestock and equine competitions in Europe.”

Jenny Hurst, judge of the Lincoln Red Cattle for the 2025 Royal Highland Show said: “It’s an honour to be invited to judge at the Royal Highland Show, one of the UK’s most prestigious agricultural events. The competition always reflects the dedication, expertise, and passion of exhibitors from across the country, and I’m looking forward to seeing the very best of livestock and produce on display. The Royal Highland Show is a true celebration of excellence, and I’m delighted to play a role in this iconic showcase.”

Overall Young Handler

The choice of judges for the Dalchirla Trophy for Overall Young Handler rotates to a different section every year, and this year the task falls upon the goat section with Mr Gordon Smith and Ms Beth Fairley judging.

Beef Section

The Interbreed Team Competition and Overall Beef Interbreed Championship, two of the most prestigious and eagerly awaited classes of the event, will be judged by Mr John Jeffrey. With 30 years of judging experience, former Scottish rugby internationalist and Grand Slam winner John has judged at all Royal Shows, been involved with the Charolais and Simmental breeds, and received an honorary fellowship from The Moredun Foundation in recognition of his achievements.

Judging the Native Interbreed Team Championship will be Mr John Scott. With over 30 years of judging experience, John has been deeply involved with numerous livestock breeds, including Beef Shorthorn, Luing, Texel, and Beltex, and boasts significant achievements such as serving as the current Chair of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and the first Chairperson of Beltex Scotland.

Mr Mike Massie, who brings 30 years of judging expertise, will oversee the Beef Inter-Breed Pairs Competition. Mike has judged Charolais and Limousin cattle at many shows and is a two-time overall supreme champion winner at both Perth and Stirling Bull Sales.

Lincoln Red’s will be judged by Mrs Jenny Hurst who has 30 years of judging experience and has made a significant mark as a past President of the Lincoln Red Society, with her herd winning multiple breed championships and the first British Blue to take a major interbreed title at the Great Yorkshire in 2015.

With over 20 years of judging experience, Mr Jonathon Watson will be judging the Beef Breeder Competition and Junior Beef Inter-Breed Championship. Specialising in Limousin, Charolais, and British Blue cattle, along with Suffolk, Texel, and Beltex sheep, he has judged at renowned shows like the Royal Welsh and Balmoral Show.

Beef Shorthorn will be judged by Mr Geoff Riby, who has 40 years of judging experience including the Royal Show, Royal Highland, Royal Bath and West, Three Counties and Great Yorkshire.

Mr Neil Wattie will draw on his 30 years of judging experience to judge the Aberdeen Angus class.

Mortimers Farm Manager Mr Charlie MacLean will judge the Highland cattle. His 30 years of judging experience include judging overseas in Germany, as well as Oban Bull Sales, Royal Norfolk and Royal Welsh.

Mr Andrew Clark will judge the British Simmentals. Mr Clark represented the UK as part of a youth judging team at Canadian Western Agribition, has won the overall winner and reserve overall winner of the British Simmental young stock judging competition twice each, and has judged at agricultural shows across England, Northern Ireland, and Republic of Ireland.

Dairy Section

Mr Ashley Fleming will oversee the Overall Dairy Interbreed in 2025. His 30-plus years of judging experience includes New Zealand Dairy Show and Space Show in France and his own Jersey cattle have won 31 breed champions and 11 Interbreed Champions at the Balmoral Show up to 2023.

Determining the winner of Red and White, Jersey, and Dairy Any Other Breed, is Mr Gavin Baillie of Stonehouse, Lanarkshire. With 30 years judging experience, he has judged at Royal Melbourne and Merry Bridge Australia.

Mr Brian Weatherup (Snr) of Crossgates, Fife will judge the Holstein classes. His 40 plus years of judging include the Royal Welsh, and many other shows throughout the UK and Ireland.

Sheep Section

Caithness cattle and sheep farmer, and former RHASS Director Mr Kenneth Sutherland will judge the Overall Sheep Inter Breed Championship. Mr Sutherland held NSA Highland Sheep at his farm Sibmister in 2019.

The Overall Sheep Pairs Inter-Breed Championship will be judged by Mr James Thompson. With an impressive 40 years of judging experience, Mr Thompson has judged at multiple big shows including the Royal Welsh, Balmoral, The Royal Show and Black Isle and was presented with the “Sir William Young” Award together with son William Thomson for their contribution to livestock breeding within Scotland.

Judging the Blackface section is Mr Archie MacGregor who has 46 years judging experience and has been Blackface champion three times at the Royal Highland Show and champion at the national show.

Mr John Gibb will judge the Suffolk section. With 20 years of judging experience, he holds the Scottish Record for the top price Suffolk ram lamb.

Miss Issy Hartley will judge the Blue Texel. Issy has been breeding Blue Texels for 10 years and has been successful in the Show and sales ring. Her sheep showing career started in 2004 with Zwartbles.

The Valais Blacknose section will be judged by Jamie Wood who has judged Valais Blacknose all over the UK and in 2023 judged two shows in America in New Jersey and Iowa. Jamie was one of the first to import the Valais Blacknose breed to the UK and is Current Vice Chairman of The Valais Blacknose Society.

The Kerry Hills will be judged by Mr Sion Jones who has 14 years of judging experience and has judged at the Royal Welsh and Great Yorkshire. Sion is this year’s president of the Kerry Hill Breed Society.

Mr John Donovan will judge the Ryeland section. Along with his wife Suzanne, Mr Donovan has kept and exhibited Ryeland and Coloured Ryeland Sheep for over 30 years and has judged at shows such as the Royal Welsh, Royal Three Counties, Royal Cornwall, Royal Norfolk, and Ryeland Society National Show.

The North Country Cheviots will be judged by Mr Roderick Runciman. He has judged at Royal Cornwall, Great Yorkshire, Royal Norfolk, Balmoral and the Royal Welsh and has won the Royal Highland Show several times with North Country Cheviot Park, Hill, Commercial and Scotch part bred.

The Charollais section will be judged by Mr Dewi Evans who has 32 years of judging experience including at the Southern Ireland Premier show and sale in Blessington in 2022.

Goat Section

The Scottish Dairy Goat Show will be judged by Mr Marcus Galbraith who has 14 years judging experience and is a seven time Champion at The Balmoral Show. He has judged across England, Scotland and Ireland.

Heavy Horse Section

Miss Irene Spence is returning to the Royal Highland Show to judge The Sanderson Trophy having previously judged the Shetland Ponies in 2015 and the Royal Highland Showcase in 2021. Miss Spence has also been a steward at the show since 2005 in addition to showing Standard Shetlands in the In Hand Classes for a number of years.

Mr Scott Greenhill will judge the Clydesdales In Hand (Males). Born into Clydesdales on both sides of the family with history back to the 1800s, Scott has been showing independently since the age of 15. He has won overall champion at the Great Yorkshire Show, as well as winning many local championships.

Ridden Clydesdales (Ride) will be judged by Ms Jo Callwood who has 10 years judging experience including at major county shows such as The Royal International Horse Show. Ms Callwood won the Royal International as well as the Horse of The Year Show in both Mountain and Moorland and on Horses.

Highland Ponies In Hand (females) will be judged by Mrs Audrey Barron who has 19 years of judging experience and has been involved with Highlands, Icelandic Horses, and Scottish Sports Horses. Her childhood pony who she started riding when she was three started her lifelong passion for the breed.

Miniature Shetland Ponies In Hand will be judged by Miss D Johnston who has had Miniature Shetlands in her family for almost 70 years and could ride before she could walk. She judged at the Czech Republic National Show in 2014.

Harness, Grooming, Turnouts

The Heavy Horse Turnouts and Clydesdales in Hand (Females) will be judged by Mr Robert A Detweiler who has 40 years judging experience and over 60 years’ experience in breeding, fitting, grooming, training, driving, showing and competing. He has competed with Belgians, Percherons and Clydesdale Horses. Robert spent 11 years as the lead driver of the Budweiser Clydesdales on the East Coach Hitch, highlighted by a residency in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia and a tour with a four-horse hitch to Tokyo, Japan.

Private Driving

Mrs Heather Noad will judge the Private Driving and Pleasure Driving. With 27 years on the BDS Judging Panel, Mrs Noad is the Current Chairman of the BDS Judges Committee that oversees the training, selection and continuing the professional development of the panel of judges and has judged at all the Royal Shows, BDS Championships and HOYS.

Light Horse Section

Mr Phillip Hilton is judging the Overall Light Horse in Hand in addition to the Intermediate Show Riding Type, Show Ponies, Lead Rein and First Ridden Show Pony. He has 25 years judging experience and has judged at many prestigious shows including HOYS and the Royal International three times.

The Mountain and Moorland Ponies Under Saddle Large Breeds (Ride) will be judged by Mrs Heather Prescott who has 40 years judging experience. She has had a very successful showing career and has won many places including Olympia, HOYS, the Royal Highland and many more.

Coloured Horses and Ponies Under Saddle (Ride) will be judged by Mr David Bennett who qualifies several horses for Royal International and HOYS each year. He has been involved with Thoroughbreds, Coloureds, Hunters and Cobs over the years and met the Queen after judging at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Welsh Mountain Ponies (Section A) will be judged by Mr Rhydian Davies. Mr Davies has been on the WPCS Judging Panel since 2007, has judged internationally including Australia and America, and has won the Royal Welsh Show on three occasions including the male champion in 2002.

Welsh Ponies (Section B), Part Bred Welsh, Mountain and Moorland Lead Rein and First Ridden Ponies (Conformation), and Mountain and Moorland Ponies Under Saddle Small Breeds (Ride) will be judged by Miss Kerry Wainwright. Miss Wainwright has judged in Australia, South Africa and France, as well as at numerous royal shows in the UK. She has also been champion at The Royal Welsh, HOYS, Connemara Breed Show and had winners and champions at The Royal International.

Overall Mountain and Moorland In Hand, Mountain and Moorland Lead Rein and First Ridden Ponies (Ride) and Mountain and Moorland Ponies Under Saddle Small Breeds (Conformation) will be judged by Mrs Gill Simpson. Her 35 years judging experience has seen her judge at shows including The Great Yorkshire, The Royal Norfolk and The Royal Cheshire County.

Mrs Cheryl Frith will judge the Mountain and Moorland Working Hunter Ponies and the Junior Mountain and Moorland Ridden Conformation. Mrs Frith has more than 40 years of judging experience, including in Australia, France, Denmark and Ireland as well as many shows un the UK, and has been a Royal Highland Show Section D Champion.

Livestock entries will open in the spring, alongside the release of the competition schedule, both which will be on the Royal Highland Show website once available.

For further information and to purchase tickets please visit www.royalhighlandshow.org.