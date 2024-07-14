Kayleigh Meek joins Ulster Farmers' Union
Kayleigh’s love of animals started at a very young age. However, an interest in agriculture developed whilst studying animal behaviour and welfare at Harper Adams University and working part-time on her partner’s family dairy farm in Yorkshire.
Her interest in animal health grew whilst working within the Jersey Zoo veterinary laboratory. This combined passion for agriculture and animal health led to Kayleigh undertaking her PhD research in Johne’s Disease detection and biosecurity at Queen’s University. In her spare time, she volunteers teaching young adults outdoor and life skills such as first aid, camping and navigation. Her passion for animal health and welfare and experience of working alongside Northern Irish farmers during her PhD, is what drew Kayleigh to this position within the UFU.
Kayleigh is looking forward to the opportunity to work directly with farmers and contributing to lobbying efforts to address issues within poultry and animal health and welfare, including Bovine Tuberculosis across the region.