Kayleigh Meek joins Ulster Farmers' Union

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2024, 17:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Kayleigh Meek has been appointed as the new Ulster Farmers’ Union graduate policy placement student, covering the animal health and welfare and poultry committees. Originally from Yorkshire, she moved to Holywood, Co. Down, in 2019, where she lives with her partner and a whippet puppy named Goose.

Kayleigh’s love of animals started at a very young age. However, an interest in agriculture developed whilst studying animal behaviour and welfare at Harper Adams University and working part-time on her partner’s family dairy farm in Yorkshire.

Her interest in animal health grew whilst working within the Jersey Zoo veterinary laboratory. This combined passion for agriculture and animal health led to Kayleigh undertaking her PhD research in Johne’s Disease detection and biosecurity at Queen’s University. In her spare time, she volunteers teaching young adults outdoor and life skills such as first aid, camping and navigation. Her passion for animal health and welfare and experience of working alongside Northern Irish farmers during her PhD, is what drew Kayleigh to this position within the UFU.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kayleigh is looking forward to the opportunity to work directly with farmers and contributing to lobbying efforts to address issues within poultry and animal health and welfare, including Bovine Tuberculosis across the region.

Related topics:Ulster Farmers' UnionYorkshireHarper Adams University
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice