Kells and Connor YFC raise funds for cancer charity

Kells and Connor YFC at the recent club dinner at the Carrie in Kells. The club presented an amazing £2,602.14 to the Cancer Fund for Children

Some 20 club members set off from a wet and rainy Kells but the support they received along the way kept them going and in good spirits which was incredible.

One of the club’s members Maggie was diagnosed with a brain tumour and the charity Cancer Fund for Children supported her throughout this challenging time in her life.

This was the main inspiration behind such an effort.

Kells and Connor YFC are all very glad that Maggie has finished treatment and is back at young farmers.

The club presented a cheque over to Rebecca from Cancer Fund for Children and then club members enjoyed an evening of great food and dancing.

Members of Kells and Connor YFC at their annual club dinner

