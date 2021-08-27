Kennedy and Lyons dominate at Gowran Park

Jim Hastings, 1st Club Horseshoe HPS Gowran Park

Top birds on the day winning, first and second Club Hills and Maze, first and second Sect G (38/1, 518) and first and second open belongs to the partnership of Lyons and Kennedy.

The winning youngsters were bred from their family of Stefaan Lambrecht/Marcel Sangers. Congratulations guys on your latest top performance.

It turned out a top race for the Hills and Maze club as the top six birds were the top six in the NIPA Open. This week’s report is short to include more winners pictures. On finishing I would like to thank all the fanciers and friends who contacted me after last weeks notes. Your encouraging comments, thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. New Kid On The Block

Plunkett Pollock and Nelson, Ards HPS, 1st Club Gowran Park

Section C Report

Top bird in Section C winning first Club Ligoniel HPS, first Sect C (70/1, 707) and 7th Open is the top racing and multi-award winning partnership of Bingham and Seaton. Their latest top performer is a half brother to their first Section Penzance winner and is bred from all of their top winning bloodlines.

Congratulations Billy and Leo on your latest top performance.

Section D Report

Carson Lyons, Lyons and Kennedy, Hills and Maze - 1st and 2nd Open NIPA Gowran Park

Top two birds in Section D winning first and second Sect D (49/1, 379) third and fourth Open is Lavery Brothers. Billy has his youngsters in tip top form winning the Section for the second week on the trot. Their latest top performer won the first race from Tullamore and is bred from a son of Milne Mairs St Malo Hen x Harry Reynolds (Reynolds and Cairns) from Castlebellingham. Congratulations to Billy on your recent top success.

Section F Report

Top bird in Section F winning first club Crossgar HPS, first Sect F (24/544 ) and 18th Open is Paddy Byrne and Son. Their latest top performer is a smokey blue cheq hen and was bred by Kevin Rooney and Son and Daughter, Annalong HPS. Congratulations Paddy on your recent top success.

Section G Report

P and C Carson, Glen HPS, 1st Club Gowran Park

OBITUARY –

Malcolm Robinson

It is with deep regret and sincere sadness that I have to inform the fancy of the sad passing of one of the greatest long distance flyers in Ireland Mr Malcolm Robinson, Bondhill and Loughgall. Malcolm passed away peacefully, at hospital, at the weekend, surrounded by his loving family. Sincere condolences to wife May and the entire Robinson Family Circle at this sad time. New Kid On The Block

JF McCabe and Son, Newry and District, 1st Club Gowran Park

Robinson – Malcolm – With deep regret and heavy heart I was informed of the passing of my lifetime friend Malcolm. Many happy memories I have with Malcolm over many years and these I will always cherish. A true friend gone but will never be forgotten.

Sincere condolences to his loving wife May and the entire Robinson Family Circle at this sad time. Your Lifetime Friend, Davy Strain, Ballyclare.

Paddy Byrne, P Byrne and Son, Crossgar HPS, 1st Sect F Gowran Park

Billy Lavery, Lavery Bros, Hills and Maze, first and secnd Sect D Gowran Park