Key role for Ulsterman in healthy drinks from Africa’s ‘nutrient powerhouse’ shots

Unrooted’s founder and managing director Nathan Clemes helping to sustain the environment in Zimbabwe.

A TYRONE businessman is playing a key role in the growing global success of new healthy shots which are now appearing in local supermarkets and health shops.

James Blair, who has extensive experience in local start-up food companies, is the senior national account manager of London-based Unrooted Drinks, a unique beverage made from the baobab tree, described as “the world’s most powerful super fruit” that’s found in Zimbabwe, Tanzania and other parts of southern Africa.

Acclaimed as ‘a nutrient powerhouse’, the baobab Unrooted shots are listed by Tesco Northern Ireland and Holland and Barrett health stores here, according to James, who adds that the company has a strong environmental preservation focus.

“Founded in 2020 by Nathan Clemes, Unrooted harnesses the power of this ancient super fruit and bottles it for the 21st century. The healthy drinks are being exported worldwide.

“Baobab trees cannot be farmed, which means their fruit is naturally organic and only grow in the wild. We believe in building a strong circular economy with the baobab fruit, which means that sales of every single bottle go towards baobab tree conservation and supporting local communities, so they can continue to benefit for generations to come.

“Known as Africa’s ‘tree of life’, the baobab tree can grow to over 30 metres tall and live more than 2,000 years. Every bottle sold helps protect baobab trees and plant new seedlings across southern Africa,” he says.

The shots include flavours blended with other healthy ingredients such as Mighty Ginger, Punchy Turmeric, Apple Cider Vinegar and Ginger, and Super Greens and Lemon, several of which have won UK Great Taste Awards. The drinks are also available in larger formats. Unrooted Drinks has been carbon neutral since its launch.

Unrooted’s visionary founder Nathan Clemes, a financial expert, grew up in South Africa surrounded by the trees.

“The baobab is one of the healthiest fruits in the world and plays an important role from a sustainability perspective in supporting both environmental and social projects. This is the foundation of Unrooted’s purpose, and it’s what we like to call our Sensational Planet initiative,” explains Nathan.