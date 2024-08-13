Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in July with the base price increasing from last month.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) will receive a base price of 37.3p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in July which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has increased by 1.5p/l from last month.

A base price of 45.25c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for July milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0/5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has increased by 1.75c/l from last month.

The global dairy market returns have improved month-on-month with butter markets in particular showing increased returns from last month.

Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers as best we can.

If they have not done so already, we are encouraging farmers to carry out a fodder survey to get an accurate picture of feed stocks on their farm.

If deficits have been identified, we are strongly advising farmers to take action. Our Member Relations as well as Agribusiness advisors are ready to help and support farmers where necessary.