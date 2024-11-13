Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in October, with the base price increasing from last month.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suppliers in Northern Ireland are to receive a base price of 40.8p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in October, which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has increased by 0.5p/l from last month.

A base price of 49.6c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for October milk in the Republic of Ireland, which is inclusive of the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson commented: “The global dairy markets, having strengthened through quarter three, have stabilised in recent weeks with the supply and demand dynamic largely in balance.

“Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers as best we can.”