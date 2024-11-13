Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for October

By Joanne Knox
Published 13th Nov 2024, 14:05 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 15:57 GMT
The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in October, with the base price increasing from last month.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland are to receive a base price of 40.8p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in October, which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has increased by 0.5p/l from last month.

A base price of 49.6c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for October milk in the Republic of Ireland, which is inclusive of the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.

A spokesperson commented: “The global dairy markets, having strengthened through quarter three, have stabilised in recent weeks with the supply and demand dynamic largely in balance.

Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers as best we can.”

