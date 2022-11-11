The Board of Lakeland Dairies has decided the co-operative's milk price for October.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has maintained the price of 47.5 p/litre. This includes an Input Support Payment of 1.5 p/litre.In Northern Ireland, all fixed milk price contracts will receive a 7 p/litre supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5 p/litre Input Support Payment.In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has maintained the price of 58.85 cent/litre inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6 per cent fat and 3.3 per cent protein.This includes a supplementary Input Support Payment of 1.5 cent/litre, inclusive of VAT, for all suppliers, including fixed milk price contracts.In ROI, all fixed milk price contracts will receive an 8 c/litre supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5 c/litre Input Support Payment.Global dairy markets , including Asian markets, have remained under growing pressure in recent months with prices and demand both weakening very significantly in the past month.