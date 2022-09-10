Lambs are made at tupping time, and not lambing time

Apart from the breeding aspect, I have found that over the years the type of ground I flush my ewes out on, greatly influences scanning numbers.

Through trial and error, I know which parts of my farm give me the higher scanning percentages. Making sure the ewes and rams are in the right body condition score pre tupping, is vital also.

I also look at the nutrition aspect carefully. I give a high energy propylene glycol mineral drench to the ewes.

Denver McCall

It is my opinion that any liquid drench only stays in the system for 2-3 weeks, though the large amount of energy coupled with vitamins and minerals, gives a massive boost to the system and the ewes will be more likely to have a higher ovulation rate.

I look for drenches with propylene glycol as the main carrier ingredient, and then investigate which one has the optimum level of chelated minerals and vitamins.

Like the liquid drenches, I look for the best spec sheep bolus I can find. Three years ago, I trialled out the Mayo HealthCare “All Guard Ewe” bolus.

I was impressed with the results. I was lambing down at over 200%, compared to the other bolus where I was lambing down at 180%.

The lambing was easier, and the lambs came out of their water bags more effortlessly.

The ewes were fitter and in better condition.

I gave both the bolus and drench three weeks prior to tupping.

I used the MAYO HEALTH CARE “ALL GUARD EWE 5in1” bolus on the ewes.