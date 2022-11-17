Lambs selling to £120 and ewes to £157 at Gortin Mart
Sheep where on high demand this Monday night with lambs weighing 24.5kg making £120 and ewes topping £157.
Lambs
P Tuohey £120/24.5kg £114/26kg A Speer £117/25kg £108/23kg W Moore £114.50/22.5kg D Hempton £114/25kg F Bradley £114/25kg D Baxter £114/26kg R and V McGarvey £113.50/26kg £102/22kg A Hamilton £112/24kg M Fulton £111/23.5kg A Patrick £111/24kg J Campbell £111/24.5kg D McConnell £110.50/23kg J Kelly £109/24kg D Carolan £107/24kg S Whelan £106.50/22.5kg N McEldowney £105.50/23kg R Scott £105/22kg P Kelly £105/23.5kg R Boyd £103/23kg and E McVeigh £101/22kg.
Store lambs
F Hasson £96/21kg £96/20.5kg £95/20kg S Campbell £94/19.5kg £92/19kg £89/18kg J Harte £93/20kg J Kelly £93/20kg T McCrory £93/18.5kg £91.50/18kg £90/17.5kg D Gallagher £91/19kg D Baxter £90/18kg and N McFarland £88.50/18kg.
Ewes
P Tuohey £157 B McCrystal £152 D Okane £152 £120 £118 A Speer £126 P Kelly £126 R Hamilton £124 £120 £114£112 W Ferguson £120 £114 £100 B McCarron £114 £110 D Hempton £110.50 E Black £110 and M Fulton £104 £100.