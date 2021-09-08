Lanark hoggets selling to £420 at Armoy
A smaller show of just under 2,000 head of Lanark hoggets met with the best trade ever seen top price of £420 was paid for a pen of hoggets from well known breeder Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin.
Dungiven producer Harry McGilligan had a tremendous show of quality hoggets selling to £300 with nothing below £200.
A three year old ewe donated to Marie Curie Cancer Care by a grandson of Joe Dickson’s (Zack Wilkinson) made £430 and a hogget ewe donated to Leukaemia research by Ivan Lynn and Sons made £230.
Leading prices
Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin,6, £420. Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 12, £300, 12, £240, 12, £235, 12, £230, 12, £225, 12, £212, 24, £210, 12, £205. David McNeill, Corkey, 10, £250, 10, £220. Joseph MacNamee, Cushendall, 12, £285, 11, £250. Joseph Dickson, Draperstown, 11, £265, 11, £244, 11, £200, 11, £206, 11, £200, 11, £207, 12, £200, 11, £202, 11, £200. Damien O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 7, £310, 7, £230. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, 10, £245, 12, £227, 11, £219, 20, £215. Peter Scott, Templepatrick, 10, £245. Denis McAuley, Carnlough, 14, £200. Sean McCrystal, Maghera, 12, £250, 5, £210. Eamon and Hugo McKeegan, Cushendall, 10, £235, 10, £230, 10, £230, 10, £230, 10, £212, 10, £210. Gerry McNeill, Cushendun, 12, £235, 12, £220, 12, £218. Donal Cassley, Armoy, 12, £225, 12, £205. Martin Millar, Dungiven, 10, £200. Robt McLister, Ballycastle, 10, £230, 10, £220. Martin Kelly, Omagh, 11, £215, 7, £200. Gordon Crawford, Martinstown, 8, £248, 7, £220. Fairmount Farms, Claudy, 10, £210, 10, £202, 10, £186, 10, £195.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.