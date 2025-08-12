Land Mobility Service unveils new branding and new service manager

The Land Mobility Service were delighted to be part of the Sustainable Livestock Village at this year’s Tullamore Show, alongside fellow industry and founders, Macra Na Feirme.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Land Mobility Service was established in 2014 as a joint initiative by Macra and FBD Trust and has proven to be extremely successful in providing opportunities for both young farmers and established landowners.

Along with the unveiling of the new branding, the service also announced its new service manager, Mr Patrick Brady, who has worked with the service for several years and is also a farmer from Cavan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of the board of the Land Mobility Service, we wish Patrick the very best in his role and look forward to seeing him lead the service,” said Elaine Houlihan, Chairperson of the Land Mobility Service.

The Land Mobility Service launched their new branding and introduced their newly appointed service manager Patrick Brady at this year's Tullamore Show

“We are delighted to be launching our rebranding with the board, partners and users of the land mobility service here in Tullamore,” said Mr Brady.

The Land Mobility Service is a dedicated, proactive support service for farmers and farm families who are contemplating expansion, changing enterprise or stepping back.

The confidential service allows people to explore their options and will help match landowners with farmers interested in long-term leases and collaborative arrangements, such as partnerships or share farming, whether within or outside the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re looking for a service as a young farmer or landowner to explore opportunities in the agricultural sector regarding land, then reach out to any member of our staff, as we are here to help both parties,” continued Mr Brady.

The Land Mobility Service can be contacted on [email protected] or contact Patrick on 087 1628839 or Micheal on 086 0404002