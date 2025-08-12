Land Mobility Service unveils new branding and new service manager
The Land Mobility Service was established in 2014 as a joint initiative by Macra and FBD Trust and has proven to be extremely successful in providing opportunities for both young farmers and established landowners.
Along with the unveiling of the new branding, the service also announced its new service manager, Mr Patrick Brady, who has worked with the service for several years and is also a farmer from Cavan.
“On behalf of the board of the Land Mobility Service, we wish Patrick the very best in his role and look forward to seeing him lead the service,” said Elaine Houlihan, Chairperson of the Land Mobility Service.
“We are delighted to be launching our rebranding with the board, partners and users of the land mobility service here in Tullamore,” said Mr Brady.
The Land Mobility Service is a dedicated, proactive support service for farmers and farm families who are contemplating expansion, changing enterprise or stepping back.
The confidential service allows people to explore their options and will help match landowners with farmers interested in long-term leases and collaborative arrangements, such as partnerships or share farming, whether within or outside the family.
“If you’re looking for a service as a young farmer or landowner to explore opportunities in the agricultural sector regarding land, then reach out to any member of our staff, as we are here to help both parties,” continued Mr Brady.
The Land Mobility Service can be contacted on [email protected] or contact Patrick on 087 1628839 or Micheal on 086 0404002