Large entry for Raphoe Easter lamb sale

Spring Lambs sold at:

€140 to €160 for 38-42kgs

€160 to €200 for 43-60kgs

Hoggets sold at:

€110 to €130 for 35-40kgs

€130 to €150 for 40-45kgs

€150 to €170 for 45-60kgs

Fat Ewes sold from €80 to €256 each

Ewes with one lamb sold from €130 to €230/team

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €300/team

Trade was brisk at last week’s sale with quality forward cattle in particular being highly sought after by farmers, agents, factory agents and feedlot buyers that were both in attendance and online.

Strong cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg

Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.30/kg

Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg

Fat Cows sold from €880/head to €2140/head

AA cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg

FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €925 to €1655 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €1115 to €1575 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €400 to €1075 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €680 to €1305 over the weight