Large entry for Raphoe Easter lamb sale

Spring Lambs sold at:
€140 to €160 for 38-42kgs
€160 to €200 for 43-60kgs
Hoggets sold at:
€110 to €130 for 35-40kgs
€130 to €150 for 40-45kgs
€150 to €170 for 45-60kgs
Fat Ewes sold from €80 to €256 each
Ewes with one lamb sold from €130 to €230/team
Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €300/team
Trade was brisk at last week’s sale with quality forward cattle in particular being highly sought after by farmers, agents, factory agents and feedlot buyers that were both in attendance and online.
Strong cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg
Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.30/kg
Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg
Fat Cows sold from €880/head to €2140/head
AA cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg
FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €925 to €1655 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €1115 to €1575 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €400 to €1075 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €680 to €1305 over the weight
Store Heifers - €400 to €845 over the weight