Lates prices from Raphoe
At the sheep sale in Raphoe on Monday, 28th February:
Hoggets sold at:
€80 to €100 for 28-33kgs
€110 to €130 for 34-39kgs
€130 to €150 for 40-49kgs
€150 to €160 for 48-58kgs
Fat Ewes sold from €70 to €228 each
Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €195/team
Ewes with two lambs sold from €220 to €315/team
There was a much larger entry for this week’s cattle sale with high demand for all stock which saw improved prices on previous weeks.
Strong, forward cattle met a brisk trade selling from €2.60/kg up to and over €3/kg.
Medium weights also sold well making from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg with quality lots making up to €3.50/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.20/kg.
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg
Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.80/kg
Fat Cows sold from €710/head to €2200/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €835 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €780 to €1305 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €400 to €1160 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €580 to €1625 over the weight
Store Heifers - €400 to €835 over the weight
NO Cattle Sale on Thursday 17th March
Cattle sale will be held on Tuesday 15th March in conjunction with the evening Weanling Sale. Intake from 3pm. Sale to commence at 6.30pm.