Lates prices from Raphoe

Hoggets sold at:

€80 to €100 for 28-33kgs

€110 to €130 for 34-39kgs

€130 to €150 for 40-49kgs

€150 to €160 for 48-58kgs

Fat Ewes sold from €70 to €228 each

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €195/team

Ewes with two lambs sold from €220 to €315/team

There was a much larger entry for this week’s cattle sale with high demand for all stock which saw improved prices on previous weeks.

Strong, forward cattle met a brisk trade selling from €2.60/kg up to and over €3/kg.

Medium weights also sold well making from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg with quality lots making up to €3.50/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.20/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg

Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.80/kg

Fat Cows sold from €710/head to €2200/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €835 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €780 to €1305 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €400 to €1160 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €580 to €1625 over the weight

Store Heifers - €400 to €835 over the weight

NO Cattle Sale on Thursday 17th March