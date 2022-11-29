Launch of the YFCU choir festival for 2022
YFCU is has announced details of its 2022 choir festival in partnership with platinum sponsors Power NI.
A musical spectacular sure to get your toes tapping and put audiences in the Christmas mood with a few festive songs in the mix.
This year the YFCU welcome entries from 10 clubs including: Collone YFC, Curragh YFC, Finvoy YFC, Glarryford YFC, Gleno Valley and Straid YFC, Holestone YFC, Kilrea YFC, Moneymore YFC and Trillick and District YFC.
Amy Bennington, Power NI’s Commercial marketing manager, said: “Power NI is delighted to be back supporting another event in YFCU’s anniversary calendar as part of our platinum partnership.We have been a long-time supporter of YFCU and we are really looking forward to hearing all the talent this year.”
This will be a hotly contested competition with choirs with being judged on best soloist, choral piece, accompaniment and best newcomer.
Why not join us? This year YFCU will be holding their choir festival in Magherafelt High School on 8th December 2022. Doors open 7.00pm, commencing at 7.30pm, and entry is just £5 per person payable at the door.