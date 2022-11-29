Launch of the YFCU choir festival for 2022

A musical spectacular sure to get your toes tapping and put audiences in the Christmas mood with a few festive songs in the mix.

This year the YFCU welcome entries from 10 clubs including: Collone YFC, Curragh YFC, Finvoy YFC, Glarryford YFC, Gleno Valley and Straid YFC, Holestone YFC, Kilrea YFC, Moneymore YFC and Trillick and District YFC.

Amy Bennington, Power NI’s Commercial marketing manager, said: “Power NI is delighted to be back supporting another event in YFCU’s anniversary calendar as part of our platinum partnership.We have been a long-time supporter of YFCU and we are really looking forward to hearing all the talent this year.”

YFCU president, Peter Alexander, with Amy Bennington, commercial marketing manager at Power NI

This will be a hotly contested competition with choirs with being judged on best soloist, choral piece, accompaniment and best newcomer.