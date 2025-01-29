LegenDerry Food Month adds exciting new experiences

The Derry By Fork Food Tour, February 22, is a guided culinary journey through Derry’s historic streets, sampling dishes crafted by its finest chefs and hearing stories of the city’s food heritage.

AS we gear up for the third annual Love LegenDerry Food Month, the programme is even bigger and better with a tantalising selection of food experiences to look forward to.

Already a highlight of the culinary calendar, this celebration of the city’s thriving food and drink scene offers more unique ways than ever to indulge, explore, and connect with the region’s vibrant culinary culture.

The programme is delivered by the LegenDerry Food Network with support from Derry City and Strabane District Council, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Regional Food Programme.

The Network brings together the finest local producers, growers, chefs, brewers, restaurateurs working together to put the City and District on the map when it comes to the finest produce and creative culinary experiences.

If you fancy something a bit more creative, then why not Paint Your Partner at Offing Coffee?

Friday, February 14, brings the quirky Paint Your Partner event at Offing Coffee, hosted by Spark and Ponder. This light-hearted experience invites couples or friends to try their hand at painting each other’s portraits while enjoying locally roasted coffee and delicious treats. It’s a blend of laughter, art, and excellent hospitality, promising a unique and memorable afternoon.

This new addition joins a packed calendar of events with highlights including the Oyster & Stout Festival, the Dart Mountain Cheese Experience, the Wild and Fired Dining Experience, Seafood Supper and the Derry By Fork Food Tour.

Whether you’re savouring fresh seafood, discovering the craft of cheese-making, or exploring the city’s rich culinary history, this February promises to showcase the very best of Derry’s food scene.

So, if you haven’t booked your place yet, now is the time. Love LegenDerry Food Month offers something for everyone – from creative workshops to indulgent dinners, all against the stunning backdrop of one of Northern Ireland’s most dynamic cities.

For full event listings and booking details visit www.legenderryfood.com/events

Or explore Visit Derry for things to see and do, accommodation, plus places to eat and drink, www.visitderry.com