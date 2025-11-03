Leid AND Lairn to Celebrate Ulster-Scots Language and Heritage in Ards and North Down

Valhalla Street Theatre will lead an animated walk through Newtownards, exploring its rich Ulster-Scots history.

THIS month Ards and north Down will once again celebrate the richness of Ulster-Scots language, culture and history with the Leid AND Lairn festival.

Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, the diverse programme invites audiences to explore the tradition through music, storytelling, walks, a talk and exhibition.

The festival offers a unique chance to immerse yourself in Ulster-Scots heritage, from its expressive language and folklore to its influence on local history. Events will take place across the borough, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Programme highlights include:

- ‘Hae a Bite an a Blether’: Introduction to Ulster-Scots Language: join Dr Dayna Jost for an opportunity to engage with the Ulster-Scots language at a basic level and discuss its origins and culture. Ards Visitor Information Centre, Friday, November 7, £5, includes a snack and a cuppa.

- The Way Between; join singer and pianist Lisa Dawson for this lunchtime recital featuring original songs, inspired by the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Ireland. Ards Arts Centre Friday, November 14, 1pm, £7, includes tea/coffee/shortbread.

- The Story of the Ulster-Scots in Ards Walk: Valhalla Street Theatre will lead this animated walk through Newtownards, exploring its rich Ulster-Scots history. Departs from Ards Arts Centre, Sunday, November 23, 11am and 2pm, £5.

- Ulster-Scots Pioneers in the Pacific Northwest Talk: a captivating talk by author Brian White tracing the journey of twelve north Down men to the goldfields of British Columbia through the original letters of his pioneer great-grandfather. North Down Museum, Tuesday, November 25, 7pm, £2.

Speaking about the programme, Emily Crawford, Arts and Heritage Manager at Ards and North Down Borough Council, commented: “The Leid AND Lairn Festival returns this month to Ards and North Down. Through an engaging programme of music, storytelling, and song our programme brings to life the rich cultural heritage of Ulster-Scots traditions in our borough.”

Tickets are available now online at ANDculture.org.uk, or in person at Ards Arts Centre, North Down Museum, and Ards and North Down Visitor Information Centres.

For full details visit www.andculture.org.uk