Lidl appoints new Regional Managing Director in Northern Ireland

Gordon Cruikshanks has been named Regional Managing Director for Lidl Northern Ireland.

He took over the role on March 1 from Ivan Ryan, who becomes Chief Customer Officer for Li dl Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Prior to his appointment, Gordon held the role of Sales Operations Director with Lidl, and was responsible for the day-to-day sales operations, growth and development of more than 40 stores with a team of over 1,000 employees across Northern Ireland.

Gordon joined Lidl as a Trainee Sales Operations Manager in 2005, and throughout almost 20 years with the business has held various senior positions – including Sales Operations Manager, Regional Property Manager and Sales Operations Director in both Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Over the past 12 months Gordon took part in a bespoke development programme with Lidl Germany, specialising in the logistics and supply chain areas of the business, while also developing German language skills in one of Lidl's state-of-the-art regional distribution centres in Frankfurt, Germany.

Gordon holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from Queen's University Belfast and a certification in the IITD Training Skills Programme from the Learning and Development Institute. He has been instrumental in Lidl’s Community Works Sport for Good Programme and driving Lidl’s fundraising efforts for its local charity partners Cancer Focus NI, CLIC Sargent Northern Ireland and NSPCC Northern Ireland throughout his time with Lidl Northern Ireland. A Northern Ireland native, Gordon currently resides in Banbridge, Co Down, with his wife Robyn and children Harry and George.

He assumes the Regional Managing Director role at a time of continued expansion for Lidl in Northern Ireland, with the supermarket retailer having recorded over 35% year-on-year sales growth in the past two years.

Gordon said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Regional Managing Director for Lidl Northern Ireland and support our ambitious expansion plans in the region.

“Having started my career with Lidl in 2005 and spent almost 20 years in roles across the business in Northern Ireland and internationally, my experience is a testament to the exceptional development opportunities Lidl has to offer as an employer.

“I now have the pleasure of leading the incredible local team here in Northern Ireland across our 43 stores and regional distribution centre in Nutts Corner and to maintain our focus on continued growth, offering more customers across the region the highest quality products at market-leading value in communities across Northern Ireland.”

Lidl opened Northern Ireland’s newest and largest store in Coleraine last month and with 43 stores here, has plans for additional store openings in 2025. The company employs more than 1,300 people and supports a further 6,900 jobs indirectly in Northern Ireland.

For more information visit www.lidl-ni.co.uk