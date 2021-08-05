Lidl Northern Ireland opens first of three new state-of-the-art stores

The trio of new stores, which includes a newly constructed retail offering at Crescent Link in Derry~Londonderry and relocations of stores at Buncrana Road in the city and also at Strabane Shopping Centre, will create more than 55 new permanent retail jobs and support up to 600 more jobs during construction phases over the next three years.

Located at the junction of Buncrana Road and Springtown Road, the newly expanded store replaces the retailer’s former premises at 24 Buncrana Road and brings 10 permanent new retail jobs to the locality.

The opening drew a crowd of locals and visitors alike as X Factor sensation Eoghan Quigg made a very special guest appearance to cut the ribbon and welcome the first customers inside.

Two local charities, Community Crisis Intervention Service and Foyle Search & Rescue, were also in attendance to receive donations of £500 each in Lidl Northern Ireland vouchers to spend in store, as part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local community.

Within the North West, construction of a new 2,080 sq. metre store at Crescent Link Retail Park is expected to get underway soon, subject to final planning approval. Representing an £8 million investment and creating at least 35 new in-store jobs, the new store is expected to open by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, plans have been submitted for a new 2,300 sq. metre store in Strabane Shopping Park to replace Lidl Northern Ireland’s existing store at Bradley Way which was constructed in 2002.