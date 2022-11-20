Developed with the support of the Northern Ireland Food & Drink Association, the new report highlights the retailer’s significant economic contribution to the agri-food industry and underscores its longstanding commitment to sourcing produce locally.

The report also found that of that £347 million, £298 million worth of goods procured by Lidl Northern Ireland from suppliers in the region was exported globally through Lidl’s expansive store network.

From Irwin’s freshly baked bread to Wilson’s Country potatoes, as well as tasty baked treats from Sperrin Bakery and melt-in-the-mouth ice cream from Dale Farm, shoppers are enjoying a real taste of home with an increasingly expansive line of authentic Northern Irish produce.

Conor Boyle, Regional Managing Director Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “Our established ‘Big on Quality, Lidl on Price’ brand proposition continues to resonate with shoppers and particularly during these challenging times, we’re seeing even more customers make the switch to Lidl Northern Ireland.

"A huge part of our success is down to our supplier partnerships and being able to offer customers unrivalled choice, quality and value.

“Our fantastic suppliers represent the best of Northern Ireland’s food and drink industry.

"Through our supplier partnerships and initiatives like Kickstart, we’re proud to be able to showcase our best performing suppliers on the global stage through our Lidl network.

"As we look ahead to the next decade, we look forward to nurturing new and fruitful supplier partnerships and supporting even more local businesses to success.”

Alongside its established supplier network, Lidl Northern Ireland is also committed to supporting SMEs and home-grown businesses to realise their potential through its industry-leading Kickstart Supplier Development Programme.