Lidl Northern Ireland Trolley Dash raises more than £80,000 for local charity partner NSPCC

LIDL Northern Ireland shoppers raised more than £80,000 in support of the retailer’s charity partner NSPCC Northern Ireland with its annual festive fundraiser, Christmas Trolley Dash.

Now in its 10th year, the fundraising initiative received phenomenal widespread support from generous customers across Lidl Northern Ireland’s 41 stores nationwide.

For two weeks in November, Trolley Dash tickets are sold in Lidl Northern Ireland stores for just £1 each. Just in time for Christmas, one lucky customer from each Lidl Northern Ireland store – a total of 41 winners across the region - win a supermarket sweep-style dash around their local store to grab as much of their Christmas shopping as possible in two minutes.

This year, ticket sales were donated to Lidl Northern Ireland’s charity partner, NSPCC, whose mission is to prevent abuse, help rebuild children's lives and support families. NSPCC makes life better for children in Northern Ireland by inﬂuencing public policy, legislation and practice through local evidence-based research and services.

Pictured (l-r) are NSPCC Supporter Fundraising Manager Stefani Mearns, Lidl Northern Ireland Regional Managing Director Ivan Ryan and Frank Mitchell, this year’s Lidl Northern Ireland Trolley Dash Ambassador. (PHIL SMYTH PHOTO)

Since the partnership began in 2017, Lidl Northern Ireland has raised more than £900,000 for NSPCC Northern Ireland and given away trolley loads of Christmas groceries to thousands of lucky winners.

Speaking about the success of this year’s Trolley Dash, Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director, Lidl Northern Ireland said:

“Thanks to the continued support of our fantastic shoppers and employees across Northern Ireland, we are delighted to have raised over £80,000 for our charity partner NSPCC Northern Ireland.

“Everyone at Lidl Northern Ireland is overwhelmed by the generosity from our customers, especially in these challenging times, who are contributing to such an important cause that will have a real impact on future generations. Congratulations to all the lucky winners across our 41 stores in Northern Ireland and we wish you the best of luck in your Trolley Dash.”

Commenting on the importance of Lidl Northern Ireland's Trolley Dash, Stefani Mearns, NSPCC Supporter Fundraising Manager, said:

“On behalf of the team at NSPCC Northern Ireland, I would like thank Lidl Northern Ireland for its continued support and for the brilliant opportunity to be part of the Christmas Trolley Dash initiative again this year. The partnership which we have developed with Lidl Northern Ireland over the past six years has been groundbreaking for our charity and the generosity of its staff and customers never fails to impress us each year.

“We are beyond grateful for the support and opportunity as the significant funds raised from Trolley Dash will go a long way in making a huge difference to the children and families of Northern Ireland when support is greatly needed.

“NSPCC is here to support all children who need to make use of our specialist services- or simply, someone to talk to. With the help of Lidl Northern Ireland, all of this is possible.”

All winners will be contacted directly by their local store and invited to take part in the Trolley Dash at their Lidl Northern Ireland store before stores open. This gives winners a clean run at the aisles to grab as many items on their Christmas shopping list as they can. Dashes will take place on Saturday, 16th December 2023.