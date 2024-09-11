Lisburn company CASC wins £10m contract with world leading offshore wind companies

Invest NI Client Manager Sharon Cousins, Managing Director of CASC Karl Crockard, Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Invest NI Southern Regional Manager John McKibben.

ECONOMY Minister Conor Murphy has announced that Lisburn-based engineering company CASC has secured contracts worth in excess of £10 million with the world’s largest companies in offshore renewable energy.

The contracts will see the company provide a range of products and services on pre-assembly sites and manufacturing facilities in the UK, EU, USA and Asia for world-leading turbine OEM Siemens Gamesa, and blade mould manufacturer Dencam Composites.

To support its export-led growth, the company will establish new offices in Korea, Taiwan, and the east coast of America.

Announcing the contract success during a visit to CASC’s engineering facility in Lisburn, Mr Murphy stated: “This £10m contract is a significant milestone for CASC, showcasing the talent and expertise of our local companies in competing at the highest level on the global stage.

“CASC’s contributions to the renewable energy sector are not only advancing the global green economy but also fostering a more sustainable future for all.

“Additionally, they are creating high-quality job opportunities here at home. CASC’s impressive growth, with multiple new global offices in the pipeline, further strengthens its international presence and positions the company as a key player in driving innovation and sustainability on a global scale.”

Headquartered in Lisburn, with additional manufacturing facilities in Belfast, CASC has successfully delivered on more pre-assembly projects than anyone else in the world. Its innovative, solutions-focused engineering capabilities include manufacturing of wind turbine generator components/ancillary equipment, sea fastenings and electrical infrastructure/power distribution design and commissioning.

Karl Crockard, Managing Director of CASC, said: “We have worked hard to build our reputation and relationship with leading OEMs in the renewables industry and have been rewarded with a number of significant successes in recent years, including this global framework agreement with Siemens Gamesa.

“Since setting up in 2014, we have taken our locally developed skills across the globe. We have been successfully operating throughout the EU, Asia and the USA and are in the process of cementing our position in those markets with permanent offices in Korea, Taiwan and east coast of America.

“This growth has positioned us well to expand our footprint further, including in Northern Ireland, where we anticipate significant growth in the coming years.

“Invest NI’s support to help us grow and diversify, build capacity and capability, and develop a presence and brand awareness overseas has been a vital component in our success.”

CASC is a founding member of the Invest NI-funded Northern Ireland Maritime & Offshore network, which brings together representatives from across industry, government and academia to drive growth in the maritime and offshore industry.

Welcoming the news of these latest contracts, John McKibben, Southern Regional Manager of Invest NI, said: “CASC is one of a number of local companies that are helping to position Northern Ireland as a leading player in the maritime and renewables sectors worldwide.

“The company has benefitted from a range of Invest NI support over the years that has helped it to scale ranging from specialist skills development and IT infrastructure deployment to programmes to help it to grow its exports.

"Our Trade Accelerator Grant supported the company’s export market development across Europe and Asia Pacific. The contract with Siemens Gamesa is a direct result of attending an Invest NI-sponsored trade mission and demonstrates the impact that such activity can have.”