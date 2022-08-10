LMC chief highlights the importance of agriculture

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by the Farmers Guardian, the annual online initiative which showcases 24 hours in farming took place on 4th – 5th August and highlighted farming’s immense contribution to society.

Reflecting on the success of this year’s online event, LMC chief executive Ian Stevenson said: “Farm24 is one of the biggest annual social media initiatives for the agricultural industry and in recent years it has become a key date in our calendar. By sharing a broad range of content across various social media channels the general public are afforded an opportunity to virtually join farmers on the job for one day.

“The traditional family farm is the main farming type in Northern Ireland with over 99% of farm managers being farm occupiers, spouses and other family members. It is often said that livestock reared on family farm units are cared for equally as well, if not better than, the family members themselves! Farm24 really lets the viewer see what daily life is like on the farm and the passion and pride that goes into feeding the nation.

LMC Chief Executive, Ian Stevenson. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“In a broader sense the initiative also provides a platform to inform the public about ongoing workstreams within the agricultural sector. Over the course of the 24 hour period LMC shared positive messages about our local red meat industry by underlining the nutritional, health and environmental benefits of beef and lamb produced by Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) farmers.