Local charity donations made to mark local retailer’s 70th birthday
The current store owners at Spar Cavehill, Frank Quigley and Norman’s daughter Jenny Reilly, gathered the store team and local community together to celebrate Jenny’s father’s 70th birthday while fundraising for Spar’s charity partner Marie Curie and Community Fire & Rescue Service, a prevalent and important organisation, particularly for the local community in the Cavehill area.
Norman, who owned and ran the store for over 40 years, still works at the store after his daughter and long-time manager Frank Quigley took over as store owners in 2015.
Jenny Reilly commented: “It was important to me and the whole team to celebrate dad’s 70th birthday. Having owned and run Spar Cavehill for over 40 years, he is a well-known and respected figure in the local community, so our shoppers were delighted to join in the celebrations and show their appreciation.
“Being a hub in the community, it’s always been important to us to show our support, so it was a no brainer to mark my dad’s birthday by fundraising for two local charities.
“We held a birthday party instore with cake, coffee and goodies for shoppers in exchange for a donation. Shoppers also got the chance to win exciting prizes with the Spar Spinner and we had a special visit from Sammy Spar.
“Volunteers from Community Fire & Rescue Service attended to thank shoppers for their support and inform them of their services, which are used regularly in the local area. The Dale Farm van also paid a visit with ice lollies for shoppers in exchange for donations to Marie Curie.
“The celebrations were a great success, and we were thrilled to see so many of our community coming together to show their support, helping us raise a total of £800 for Marie Curie and Community Fire & Rescue Service. I want to extend a huge thank you to our shoppers and our team at Spar Cavehill.”
Norman Porter added: “Thank you to the team at Spar Cavehill, our shoppers and whole community for celebrating my 70th birthday with me. It has been a privilege to serve the community for so many years and we have appreciated their ongoing support for the store. A special thank you goes to my daughter Jenny for making it a birthday to remember.”