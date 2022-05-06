Loughgall bird is first from Gowran

The birds were liberated on Friday 29/04/21 at 10.30 am into a light east wind.
Top bird on the day winning 1st Club Loughgall, 1st Sect E (142/4,634) & 1st Open (777/22,021) belongs to Mr Nelson Weir. Congratulations Nelson on your latest top performance. Can I take this opportunity to appeal to all clubs and club Press Officers (where appointed). Would all Press Officers within your clubs – NIPA – Section C, D, F & G. As official Press Officer for the NIPA (Sections C, D, F & G) will endeavour to give maximum coverage through the fancy press and social media to all Club, Section & Open Winners but your help is needed to make this a success. Please feel free to send any photos that u wish to have published. You can send pics by email, whatsapp or by picture message on mobile phone. Email: [email protected]
I will be doing my usual reports – health permitting. On finishing I would like to wish all fanciers good health and enjoy your racing in the 2022 season – and remember “your health is your wealth”.
Section C Report
Top bird in Section C winning 1st Club Ligoniel & Dist, 1st Sect C (129/3,443) & 88th Open is the top racing partnership of J & D Braniff.
Ballycarry: 1st 2nd 3rd E Arthurs 1498, 1489, 1489, 4th NJ Arthurs 1479.
Ballyclare HPS: 1st 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1533, 1531, 3rd 4th A & T Agnew 1529, 1526.
Carrick Social: 1st Mr & Mrs Reid & Son 1543, 2nd 3rd Mr & Mrs G Robinson 1518, 1518, 4th Crawford & McDowell 1516.
Doagh & Dist HPS: 1st J & R Scott 1550, 2nd 3rd D & R Turkington 1549, 1542, 4th D & S Suitters & Sons 1541.
Eastway HPS: 1st 3rd D McElhone 1550, 1536, 2nd G McKenna 1547, 4th Whiteside Bros 1533.
Glenarm & Dist HPS: 1st 2nd O O’Neill & Son 1514, 1513, 3rd 4th J & R Baxter 1505, 1503.
Horseshoe HPS: 1st 4th K & D Hagans 1533, 1522, 2nd 3rd M Witherspoon 1531, 1530.
Kingsmoss: 1st Knowles & Hill 1504, 2nd 3rd 4th G & C Lowry 1470, 1463, 1460.
Larne & Dist HPS: 1st 4th Rea & Magill 1547, 1536, 2nd D & P Harvey 1541, 3rd AS McNaghten 1537.
Ligoniel & Dist HPS: 1st Bingham & Seaton 1559, 2nd 3rd W Gilmore 1557, 1556, 4th McMurray & Anderson 1552.
Wheatfield: 1st 2nd 3rd J & D Braniff 1562, 1562, 1561, 4th DMG Ferguson 1561.
Section D Report:
Top bird in Section D winning 1st Club Hills & Maze, 1st Sect D (95/2,789) & 131st Open is the top racing partnership of I Rollins & Son.
Colin: 1st 3rd 4th J Gregory & Sons 1545, 1541, 1534, 2nd Johnston Bros 1543.
Derriaghy: 1st 2nd 4th DM & K Johnston 1511, 1482, 1465, 3rd R Benson 1465.
Dromara; 1st M Russell 1537, 2nd 3rd 4th N Edgar & Son 1518, 1516, 1512.
Dromore HPS: 1st 2nd Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1564, 1552, 3rd 4th P & J Boal 1552, 1548.
Glen HPS: 1st P & C Carson 1533, 2nd 3rd 4th J Ward 1523, 1519, 1519.
Glenavy: 1st 3rd I Gibb & Sons 1533, 1515, 2nd G Marsden 1531, 4th D Scott 1514.
Harmony HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th S Delaney 1572, 1562, 1545, 1545.
Hillsborough & Maze: 1st 2nd 3rd I Rollins & Son 1557, 1552, 1551, 4th Lavery Bros 1548.
Lisburn & Dist: 1st 4th W Joss 1547, 1532, 2nd Spence Bros 1539, 3rd SG Briggs 1539.
Titanic: 1st 3rd 4th T McNally & Son 1520, 1484, 1478, 2nd RS & G Scates 1487.
Trinity RPC: 1st 2nd P & K McCarthy 1551, 1551, 3rd 4th J & L Smyth 1545, 1545.
Section F Report:
Top bird in Section F winning 1st Ards HPS & 1st Sect F (67/1,766) is the top racing partnership of McGimpsey Bros. Eddie states: “Our winner is 2yr old blue cheq cock – A top racer and has previously won: 1st Club 8th Sect NIPA Skibberen Yearling National, 2nd Club Gowran Park, 2nd Club 3rd Sect F 105th Open NIPA Fermoy Plus he was 2nd Club 22nd Sect F Roscrea last weekend. Breeding: Sire - “Whitehead Junior” (Direct De Meyer ck – Top Producer - Sire & G/Sire to winners inc. G/Sire to 1st, 2nd & 2nd West Cumberland Fed in last 3wks 1000 birds) Dam “Star Catche” – Top Producer - Dam & G/Dam of winners - Her brother “Dream Ahead” - Winner 3 x 1sts Section F - Best of Jeff Greenaway and Ian Stafford Hermon Ceuster.”
Ards HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th McGimpsey Bros 1488, 1487, 1457, 1442.
Comber Central: 1st 2nd 4th WL Robinson 1410, 1408, 1400, 3rd D George 1404.
Corrigs HPS: 1st Toner Bros 1410, 2nd 4th P Brown & Son 1403, 1381, 3rd C McManus 1382.
Crossgar: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th McCarton & Woodside 1458, 1458, 1458, 1457.
Killyleagh & Dist: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th P Murray 1446, 1442, 1417, 1404.
Killyleagh Central: 1st 2nd C Healy 1412, 1403, 3rd 4th McComb Bros 1402, 1400.
Kircubbin: 1st 3rd C & H Cully 1375, 1361, 2nd M Adair & Sons 1362, 4th P Brown 1340.
Section G Report
Top bird in Section G winning 1st Club Newry & Dist, 1st Sect G (71/2,705) & 25th Open is Gary Hughes & Son. Gary states: “The winning pigeon, a black white flight yearling hen, was reared as a gift from clubmate Gary McLoughlin. This week’s winner was never raced or trained as a youngbird. This year it only got four training tosses of 17 mile along with another three training tosses with the Newry & Mourne Channel Club Transporter. This was the birds 2nd ever race ultimately winning it. Gary and Jordan would like to thank Gary for rearing this pigeon for them.”
Ballyholland: 1st A McAteer & Son 1550, 2nd C O’Hare & Dtr 1536, 3rd 4th D McCartney & Son 1536, 1536.
Banbridge: 1st 2nd D & K Mallen 1548, 1543, 3rd F Simpson 1532, 4th E McAlinden 1527.
Drumnavaddy HPS: 1st McGrath & McParland 1553, 2nd W McDowell & Son 1541, 3rd 4th S Ogle 1539, 1538.
Millvale: 1st 2nd 3rd N Murtagh 1539, 1536, 1534, 4th JJ McCabe 1533.
Newry & Dist: 1st G Hughes & Son 1576, 2nd 3rd 4th JF McCabe & Son 1562, 1562, 1562.
Newry City: 1st 2nd 3rd K Sands 1555, 1555, 1541, 4th Thompson & Lunn 1541.
TREVOR SCOTT CHARITY SALE
At present, Mr Trevor Scott – Windsor Social – is compiling a sale of top quality 2022 youngsters, gifted by some of the best fanciers from all over the British Isles and Ireland.
The reason for compiling this sale is to raise a few pounds for a family member who has recently received some devastating news and all funds raised will be donated and hopefully lift their spirits with possibly a short holiday.
The youngsters will be sold online in different parts and are due online. To view the lots on offer in each sale log in to: www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions
To select the sale you require please click on the Category Tab at the top of the Site and select which sale you wish to view.
Please Note: There will be a 15 mins sniping feature in operation.