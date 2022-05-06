Loughgall bird is first from Gowran

The birds were liberated on Friday 29/04/21 at 10.30 am into a light east wind.

Top bird on the day winning 1st Club Loughgall, 1st Sect E (142/4,634) & 1st Open (777/22,021) belongs to Mr Nelson Weir. Congratulations Nelson on your latest top performance. Can I take this opportunity to appeal to all clubs and club Press Officers (where appointed). Would all Press Officers within your clubs – NIPA – Section C, D, F & G. As official Press Officer for the NIPA (Sections C, D, F & G) will endeavour to give maximum coverage through the fancy press and social media to all Club, Section & Open Winners but your help is needed to make this a success. Please feel free to send any photos that u wish to have published. You can send pics by email, whatsapp or by picture message on mobile phone. Email: [email protected]

I will be doing my usual reports – health permitting. On finishing I would like to wish all fanciers good health and enjoy your racing in the 2022 season – and remember “your health is your wealth”.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winner 1st Section F Gowran Park - McGimpsey Bros - Ards HPS

Section C Report

Top bird in Section C winning 1st Club Ligoniel & Dist, 1st Sect C (129/3,443) & 88th Open is the top racing partnership of J & D Braniff.

Ballycarry: 1st 2nd 3rd E Arthurs 1498, 1489, 1489, 4th NJ Arthurs 1479.

Ballyclare HPS: 1st 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1533, 1531, 3rd 4th A & T Agnew 1529, 1526.

J & D Braniff - Wheatfield - 1st Sect C Gowran Park

Carrick Social: 1st Mr & Mrs Reid & Son 1543, 2nd 3rd Mr & Mrs G Robinson 1518, 1518, 4th Crawford & McDowell 1516.

Doagh & Dist HPS: 1st J & R Scott 1550, 2nd 3rd D & R Turkington 1549, 1542, 4th D & S Suitters & Sons 1541.

Eastway HPS: 1st 3rd D McElhone 1550, 1536, 2nd G McKenna 1547, 4th Whiteside Bros 1533.

Glenarm & Dist HPS: 1st 2nd O O’Neill & Son 1514, 1513, 3rd 4th J & R Baxter 1505, 1503.

I Rollins & Son - Hills & Maze - 1st Sect D Gowran Park

Horseshoe HPS: 1st 4th K & D Hagans 1533, 1522, 2nd 3rd M Witherspoon 1531, 1530.

Kingsmoss: 1st Knowles & Hill 1504, 2nd 3rd 4th G & C Lowry 1470, 1463, 1460.

Larne & Dist HPS: 1st 4th Rea & Magill 1547, 1536, 2nd D & P Harvey 1541, 3rd AS McNaghten 1537.

Ligoniel & Dist HPS: 1st Bingham & Seaton 1559, 2nd 3rd W Gilmore 1557, 1556, 4th McMurray & Anderson 1552.

Gary Hughes & Son - Newry & Dist - 1st Sect G Gowran Park.

Wheatfield: 1st 2nd 3rd J & D Braniff 1562, 1562, 1561, 4th DMG Ferguson 1561.

Section D Report:

Top bird in Section D winning 1st Club Hills & Maze, 1st Sect D (95/2,789) & 131st Open is the top racing partnership of I Rollins & Son.

Colin: 1st 3rd 4th J Gregory & Sons 1545, 1541, 1534, 2nd Johnston Bros 1543.

Derriaghy: 1st 2nd 4th DM & K Johnston 1511, 1482, 1465, 3rd R Benson 1465.

Dromara; 1st M Russell 1537, 2nd 3rd 4th N Edgar & Son 1518, 1516, 1512.

Dromore HPS: 1st 2nd Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1564, 1552, 3rd 4th P & J Boal 1552, 1548.

Glen HPS: 1st P & C Carson 1533, 2nd 3rd 4th J Ward 1523, 1519, 1519.

Glenavy: 1st 3rd I Gibb & Sons 1533, 1515, 2nd G Marsden 1531, 4th D Scott 1514.

Harmony HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th S Delaney 1572, 1562, 1545, 1545.

Hillsborough & Maze: 1st 2nd 3rd I Rollins & Son 1557, 1552, 1551, 4th Lavery Bros 1548.

Lisburn & Dist: 1st 4th W Joss 1547, 1532, 2nd Spence Bros 1539, 3rd SG Briggs 1539.

Titanic: 1st 3rd 4th T McNally & Son 1520, 1484, 1478, 2nd RS & G Scates 1487.

Trinity RPC: 1st 2nd P & K McCarthy 1551, 1551, 3rd 4th J & L Smyth 1545, 1545.

Section F Report:

Top bird in Section F winning 1st Ards HPS & 1st Sect F (67/1,766) is the top racing partnership of McGimpsey Bros. Eddie states: “Our winner is 2yr old blue cheq cock – A top racer and has previously won: 1st Club 8th Sect NIPA Skibberen Yearling National, 2nd Club Gowran Park, 2nd Club 3rd Sect F 105th Open NIPA Fermoy Plus he was 2nd Club 22nd Sect F Roscrea last weekend. Breeding: Sire - “Whitehead Junior” (Direct De Meyer ck – Top Producer - Sire & G/Sire to winners inc. G/Sire to 1st, 2nd & 2nd West Cumberland Fed in last 3wks 1000 birds) Dam “Star Catche” – Top Producer - Dam & G/Dam of winners - Her brother “Dream Ahead” - Winner 3 x 1sts Section F - Best of Jeff Greenaway and Ian Stafford Hermon Ceuster.”

Ards HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th McGimpsey Bros 1488, 1487, 1457, 1442.

Comber Central: 1st 2nd 4th WL Robinson 1410, 1408, 1400, 3rd D George 1404.

Corrigs HPS: 1st Toner Bros 1410, 2nd 4th P Brown & Son 1403, 1381, 3rd C McManus 1382.

Crossgar: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th McCarton & Woodside 1458, 1458, 1458, 1457.

Killyleagh & Dist: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th P Murray 1446, 1442, 1417, 1404.

Killyleagh Central: 1st 2nd C Healy 1412, 1403, 3rd 4th McComb Bros 1402, 1400.

Kircubbin: 1st 3rd C & H Cully 1375, 1361, 2nd M Adair & Sons 1362, 4th P Brown 1340.

Section G Report

Top bird in Section G winning 1st Club Newry & Dist, 1st Sect G (71/2,705) & 25th Open is Gary Hughes & Son. Gary states: “The winning pigeon, a black white flight yearling hen, was reared as a gift from clubmate Gary McLoughlin. This week’s winner was never raced or trained as a youngbird. This year it only got four training tosses of 17 mile along with another three training tosses with the Newry & Mourne Channel Club Transporter. This was the birds 2nd ever race ultimately winning it. Gary and Jordan would like to thank Gary for rearing this pigeon for them.”

Ballyholland: 1st A McAteer & Son 1550, 2nd C O’Hare & Dtr 1536, 3rd 4th D McCartney & Son 1536, 1536.

Banbridge: 1st 2nd D & K Mallen 1548, 1543, 3rd F Simpson 1532, 4th E McAlinden 1527.

Drumnavaddy HPS: 1st McGrath & McParland 1553, 2nd W McDowell & Son 1541, 3rd 4th S Ogle 1539, 1538.

Millvale: 1st 2nd 3rd N Murtagh 1539, 1536, 1534, 4th JJ McCabe 1533.

Newry & Dist: 1st G Hughes & Son 1576, 2nd 3rd 4th JF McCabe & Son 1562, 1562, 1562.

Newry City: 1st 2nd 3rd K Sands 1555, 1555, 1541, 4th Thompson & Lunn 1541.

TREVOR SCOTT CHARITY SALE

At present, Mr Trevor Scott – Windsor Social – is compiling a sale of top quality 2022 youngsters, gifted by some of the best fanciers from all over the British Isles and Ireland.

The reason for compiling this sale is to raise a few pounds for a family member who has recently received some devastating news and all funds raised will be donated and hopefully lift their spirits with possibly a short holiday.

The youngsters will be sold online in different parts and are due online. To view the lots on offer in each sale log in to: www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

To select the sale you require please click on the Category Tab at the top of the Site and select which sale you wish to view.