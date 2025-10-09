Luca’s zesty lemon sauce is readymade for home cooks

Sauce master Luca Montorio of PEPPUP in Newtownards, the creator of a range of award-winning Italian sauces.

ITALIAN food entrepreneur Luca Montorio has created an innovative sauce that makes cooking with lemon easier for home chefs than ever before.

The new lemon sauce is the latest product to be developed by Luca, who is originally from Turin, in his role as founder and managing director of multi-award-winning PEPPUP Foods in Newtownards.

The company is best known for its authentic Italian sauces and ketchup which are produced from roasted tomatoes and peppers and have won widespread acclaim and business from Britain, the Republic and as far as South America.

“The new lemon product is the outcome of frequent approaches from retailers and customers seeking a readymade sauce for a range of dishes, especially the exceptionally popular lemon chicken,” Luca says. “Lemon is popular in a range of global cuisines, including Italian and Chinese.

“It is an authentic Mediterranean flavour made with a few simple ingredients providing a zesty, sweet and full of body sauce for your everyday family meals,” adds Luca.

“It is made with roasted yellow peppers giving a lovely yellow colour in contrast to red roasted peppers used in PEPPUPs other range of pasta and cooking sauces. It also has Greek yogurt so is creamy and lemon juice for zestiness,” he explains.

The new sauce in a jar has no added sugar, is gluten free and uses only natural ingredients,” says Luca, who now lives in Portaferry with wife Liz, a marine biologist, and two teenage sons.

A keen home cook, Luca knows the problems experienced by others in creating many types of sauces in the kitchen for family meals. This awareness led to his decision to set up PEPPUP, his own small business more than a decade ago.

Also a qualified and widely-experienced marine biologist, Luca decided to produce his own Italian ketchup and sauces when he found difficulty in sourcing in Northern Ireland the quality of products he grew up enjoying in Turin, the city at the heart of Italian tomato and pepper growing and a key centre of Italian cuisine.