Macra breaks Guinness World Record for most persons simultaneously throwing wellington boots

The Guinness World Record attempt took place at the National Ploughing Championships, in Ratheniska, Co. Laois, where 995 participants from across Ireland gathered to participate in this world record breaking event.

Excitement was in the air as the countdown began, at the signal participants launched their wellington boots into the air in unison. Hundreds of wellingtons flew through the air, which was a sight to behold in itself.

Macra National President, Elaine Houlihan, said: “It is hard to find the words to express how it feels to have broken this record. The atmosphere here today was beyond imagination with everyone coming together to break the Guinness World Record.

“It is a true testament to everyone here at the Ploughing who backed Macra in our world record attempt. We had so much support here today, we want to thank the McHugh family for allowing us to take on this record at the National Ploughing Championships and we want to thank our sponsors FBD and Portwest.”

Macra has adhered to the Guinness World Record rules for record attempts and will submit its evidence to Guinness World Records in order to have the attempt verified.

The verification process can take several weeks. Macra will be working closely with Agri Aware to distribute the wellies used in today’s record breaking event to schools across the country.