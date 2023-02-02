He said: “On behalf of all Macra members both past and present I want to send our sincere condolences to Padraig’s family and friends at this very sad time. This is a huge shock for those close to Padraig and our thoughts are with all those that mourn his loss.

“Padraig was Macra na Feirme president from 1987-1989 and served the organisation with great distinction.

John Keane continued: “Padraig will be greatly missed by all in the farming community. Padraig was a role model for all in agriculture, he was both an excellent farmer and a determined and staunch advocate for the agriculture sector across five decades.

Padraig Walshe, former Macra na Feirme and IFA president whose death has been announced. Picture: Michael Scully

“Padraig has long been a great friend of all in Macra, as a fellow Laois man he was always as constant presence and a fountain of sound advice through out my time in Macra and as president.

The Macra president concluded: “Padraig has been at the forefront of Irish farming life for over five decades from Macra na Feirme president in 1987 to IFA oresident in 2006 and then as COPA president in 2009 he has led our industry through incredible change.