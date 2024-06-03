Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan with Zoe Carney and Frankie McDaid. (Pic: CCGBC)

A new multi-use games area (MUGA) has been officially unveiled at Magilligan Community Centre on Seacoast Road, providing a major boost for the local community and surrounding area.

The project, part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, saw the creation of an outdoor games and recreation space with an artificial surface, which will be available for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy, regardless of the weather conditions. The facility also has floodlights making it available for use during the dark evenings in winter months.

Funded by Council, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and the Department for Communities, construction work began on 11 December 2023 and was successfully completed on time and within budget by Kane Contracts Ltd (NI) from Dungannon.

At the launch event held on 30 May 2024, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “This exciting new development will be a major boost for the community in Magilligan and will provide much needed all-weather outdoor recreation space.

Ruairi McLaughlin with the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan at the unveiling of the new multi-use games area at Magilligan Community Centre. (Pic: CCGBC)

“It also represents a positive contribution to the health and wellbeing of residents.

“I am very grateful to the Departments for this funding and of course, to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its financial assistance.”

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA, commented: “My department, through the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, continues to work in partnership across central and local government to deliver partnership projects which are helping to regenerate rural villages and town centres.

“The multi-use games area at Magilligan Community Centre is a welcome addition to the area, providing increased opportunities for outdoor recreation which will in turn benefit health and well-being and address issues of loneliness and isolation in the community and surrounding areas.”

Nathan Devlin at the official opening of the new multi-use games area at Magilligan Community Centre. (Pic: CCGBC)

Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA, added: “I welcome the opening of this new facility which will provide additional outdoor recreational space to be enjoyed by the local community.

“The completion of this scheme, as part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, demonstrates further evidence of how collaboration between my department and colleagues in both DAERA and Council can deliver benefits for all.”

Under the Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, projects have also been delivered in the settlements of Armoy, Cushendall, Garvagh, Mosside, Greysteel, Kilrea and Rasharkin and more projects are currently underway in Bushmills, Dernaflaw, Dervock, Drumsurn and Gortnaghey to create new and enhanced facilities.