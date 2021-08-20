Maiden heifer sale at Donemana on August 26

Six years ago Donemana Mart was having massive survival problems. This rural community market was saved from extinction by local Claudy farmer Charles Kennedy.

When asked why he took this gamble he said: “Donemena Mart is a very important part of this part of the country. Like many of the farmers who come here, I was brought up coming every Saturday with my Da with our sheep and cattle. I just felt it is such an important part of our way of life that it should be saved at all costs.”

Now one of the most successful rural sheep markets, Donemana Mart draws from a 50 to 60 mile radius: from Dromore to Limavady. Charles is proud of the quality stock that the farmers bring every Saturday.

This Mart is also a local employer of up to 15 local staff to run the Mart, staff the facilities and the office.

Not only are there sales of quality lambs, ewes and hoggets but it also hosts a once yearly Maiden Heifer sale.

This year on Thursday 26th August from 7pm Maiden Heifers suitable for sucklers: Belgian Blue bred, Simmental bred, and Limousin and Charolais bred will be shown. Doors open at 6pm with craic in the cafe.