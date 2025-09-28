Maineview Ironman makes the distance at Dungannon Texel Sale
Andrew Kennedy, Maineview Flock made the diatance with both the judges and buyers for the pre-sale champion rosette and the top price of the day at 800gns. Maineview Ironman, KMR2502792(E1) is a Drumcon Head of State son out of a Mullan Extra Special sired dam. The Maineview also sold penmates Inmate, KMR2502780(E1) another Head of State son for 680gns and Illustator, KMR250768(E1) again a Head of State son for 700gns. Philip Dodds Reserve Champion, Tullybrannigan Iggy, DOD2500853(E2), a Straidarran Hakka son out of a Douganhill Desperado daughter went on to sell for 680gns. Brian Hanthorn & Family’s Mullan pen took the same money for Mullan I Spy, HBN2503266(1) a Drumderg Hitman son out of a Plasucha Folklore daughter and 700gns for his penmate Mullan Ice Ice Baby, HBN2503291(e2) another Hitman son out of a Kildowney Evo sired dam.
Pre-Sale Championship
Results
Ram Lambs
1 Andrew Kennedy
2 Philip Dodds
3 Geoffrey Cathcart
4 David Jones
5 Alan Glendinning
6 M&D Morrow
