Maineview Ironman makes the distance at Dungannon Texel Sale

By Barbara Strawbridge
Contributor
Published 28th Sep 2025, 12:40 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 09:44 BST
The NI Texel Breeders Club returned to Dungannon for their annual pedigree club sale recently. The pre-sale show got underway with Judge George Hanthorn, Mullan Texel Flock and the club wish to thank George for giving up his time to judge the pre-sale competition.

Andrew Kennedy, Maineview Flock made the diatance with both the judges and buyers for the pre-sale champion rosette and the top price of the day at 800gns. Maineview Ironman, KMR2502792(E1) is a Drumcon Head of State son out of a Mullan Extra Special sired dam. The Maineview also sold penmates Inmate, KMR2502780(E1) another Head of State son for 680gns and Illustator, KMR250768(E1) again a Head of State son for 700gns. Philip Dodds Reserve Champion, Tullybrannigan Iggy, DOD2500853(E2), a Straidarran Hakka son out of a Douganhill Desperado daughter went on to sell for 680gns. Brian Hanthorn & Family’s Mullan pen took the same money for Mullan I Spy, HBN2503266(1) a Drumderg Hitman son out of a Plasucha Folklore daughter and 700gns for his penmate Mullan Ice Ice Baby, HBN2503291(e2) another Hitman son out of a Kildowney Evo sired dam.

Pre-Sale Championship

Results

Maineview Ironman from Andrew Kennedy claimed Judge George Hanthorn's Pre-sale Champion at the NI Texel Breeder's Club Sale in Dungannon

Ram Lambs

1 Andrew Kennedy

2 Philip Dodds

3 Geoffrey Cathcart

The Dungannon Pre-sale Reserve Champion Texel from Philip Dodds, Tullybrannigan Flock. Also pictured is judge George Hanthorn.

4 David Jones

5 Alan Glendinning

6 M&D Morrow

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales at Beatties Livestock Omagh 3rd October and Ballymena 20th October.Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk/sales or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.

